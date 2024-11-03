The Los Angeles Chargers bring some momentum with them as they face the Cleveland Browns on the road in their Week 9 matchup. The Chargers have won two of their last three games, and that includes a 26-8 victory over the New Orleans Saints in Week 8.

That game was typical of how the Chargers (4-3) have played in their victories this season. Their defense limited what had been a dangerous Saints offense early in the season, and quarterback Justin Herbert was able to take advantage of his opportunities against the New Orleans defense. The Chargers have been responding positively to head coach Jim Harbaugh, who is in his first year as the sideline boss of the team.

The Chargers appear to be in the middle of a favorable portion of their schedule. The Browns are struggling badly with a record of 2-6 to this point and the Chargers have a home game against the Tennessee Titans coming up in Week 10. If the Chargers are going to make a run at a Wild Card spot this season, victories in these games are needed because the following three games are against the Baltimore Ravens, Atlanta Falcons and two-time defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

The Chargers should be prepared for a top effort against the struggling Browns, and here are three bold predictions.

Herbert will throw for 250 yards and 2 TDs

The Chargers are a potentially dangerous and explosive offensive team whenever Justin Herbert is healthy. He has brilliant offensive tools, and when the Chargers offensive line gives him the protection he needs, he can spin the football as well as any quarterback in the league.

That includes stars like Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow and Lamar Jackson. Herbert's greatest strength may be his arm strength, as he can deliver a fastball with as much velocity as Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills.

A powerful arm is often an underrated weapon in the NFL because it allows a quarterback to fire a dart to a receiver when it appears he may be covered. Herbert combines his velocity with accuracy and the athleticism to run away from the pass rush. In addition to buying time with his quick feet, he can also run and pick up big yardage on the ground.

Herbert has completed 127 of 196 passes for 1,443 yards for an average of 7.4 yards per pass. Herbert has 8 TD passes in the 7 games he has played, and while that's not overly impressive, he has thrown just 1 interception this season.

The Chargers are hoping their receiving crew will be healthy. Rookie Ladd McConkey (hip) and Quentin Johnston (ankle) should both be involved in the game plan. Hebert should also be able to depend on wide out Joshua Palmer and tight end Will Dissly.

J.K. Dobbins will rush for 80-plus yards and 1 TD

Make no mistake about it, Harbaugh wants his team to be able to run with the football on an every-week basis. This has been his game plan at every stop in his career.

The head coach clearly appreciates the talent that Herbert brings to the table, but he doesn't want his quarterback to do it all. He knows that's an unhealthy way to win games because it puts Herbert under intense pressure,. That's not a good thing for a signal caller who has battled significant injuries throughout his career.

Dobbins is a key part of the Chargers attack and he will have to find some success against the Cleveland defense. Dobbins has been solid in his first season with the Chargers.

He has 112 carries for 535 yards with an average of 4.8 yards per carry and 4 touchdowns. While Dobbins has has had 4 runs of 20 yards or more, Harbaugh would like to see a few more explosive plays from his best running back.

Linebacker Khalil Mack will have 8 tackles and 1 sack

The Chargers have been a much-improved defensive team this season, and if the Chargers are going to beat the Browns on the road, the defense must continue to perform.

The Chargers rank first in the league as they are allowing just 13.4 points per game. Additionally, they are also doing a solid job in yardage allowed, ranking 8th in that category.

One of the primary architects of that defense is linebacker Khalil Mack. He leaves it all on the field on an every-week basis. He has 22 tackles, 3.5 sacks, 5 passes defensed, 1 forced fumble and 1 fumble recovery. Mack is a consistently hard hitter, and he should be able to severely limit Cleveland's offensive production.