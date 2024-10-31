ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Los Angeles Chargers head to the Midwest to take on the Cleveland Browns! It is time to continue our NFL odds series with a Chargers-Browns prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Chargers-Browns NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Chargers-Browns Odds

Los Angeles Chargers: -1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -122

Cleveland Browns: +1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +104

Over: 42.5 (-104)

Under: 42.5 (-115)

How to Watch Chargers vs. Browns

Time: 1:00 PM ET/10:00 AM PT

TV: CBS

Time: 1:00 PM ET/10:00 AM PT
TV: CBS

Why The Chargers Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Chargers play the best defense in the NFL. Los Angeles has allowed just 13.0 points per game, and 305.4 yards per game. With that, the Chargers are really locked in against the run. They have allowed the fewest touchdowns on the ground, and they have forced seven fumbles. Los Angeles has to stop Nick Chubb in this game, which is entirely possible. If they can do that, the Chargers will be able to force Jameis Winston into some mistakes.

The Chargers are also very good at staying strong on third downs defensively. Los Angeles allows teams to convert their third downs just 32.2 percent of the time. Converting third downs is key to winning games in the NFL, and the Chargers do a great job stopping that. If they can continue their defensive stands in this one, they will be able to win on the road.

Offensively, the Chargers take care of the ball. Justin Herbert has thrown just one interception on the season, and they have lost just three fumbles. Los Angeles has four total turnovers on the season, which is the second-lowest in the NFL. If they take care of the ball on Sunday, and drive down field, they are going to win.

Why The Browns Could Cover The Spread/Win

Jameis Winston stepped into the starting role in Cleveland, and he made a statement. Winston beat the Baltimore Ravens by throwing for 334 yards and three touchdowns. He did not throw an interception, but he did lose a fumble. Nonetheless, Winston took care of the football, and that was a big reason for their upset win. If he plays well in this game, the Browns will have a chance to win two in a row.

The Browns commit a decent amount of penalties, and that kills them. They committed seven against the Ravens, and it lost them 74 yards. They have to be more disciplined on Sunday. Yes, they beat the Ravens, but they will not beat the Chargers if they continue to get penalized. If the Browns can cut down on their penalties, they will be able to win this game.

Nick Chubb is now two games back into it, and he is starting to find his feet. He was able to gain 52 yards rushing last week, and he scored in his first week back. If the Chargers are not careful, Chubb is going to find the gaps and hit the holes. As he gets more comfortable with his knee, he is only going to become a stronger runner. If this happens to be his breakout game of 2024, the Chargers are going to be in trouble.

Final Chargers-Browns Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a good game. I do think the Chargers got a bit lucky against the Ravens, though. The Winston magic will wear off on Sunday. I am going to take the Chargers to cover the spread.

Final Chargers-Browns Prediction & Pick: Chargers -1.5 (-110)