The Los Angeles Rams will have a chance to bounce back in Week 5 after a bad loss to the 49ers in Week 4. The Rams host the Dallas Cowboys at SoFi Stadium in Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season and are viewed as the favorites to win. Here are our Los Angeles Rams Week 5 predictions as they take on the Cowboys.

The Dallas Cowboys have been playing with a “No Dak? No problem” mindset over the past three weeks. Cooper Rush has been really solid for the Cowboys, who won their third straight game after a 25-10 triumph over the Washington Commanders in Week 4.

Looking ahead to Week 5, however, the Rams will present the toughest test for Rush & Co. so far. Keep in mind that the Rams have beaten the Cowboys in three of their previous four matchups. Furthermore, Dallas hasn’t defeated the Rams on the road since September 2014.

Of course, the Rams are dealing with their own issues. Has Matthew Stafford regressed? How about their pass rush? Who will help out Cooper Kupp on offense?

With all these in mind, here are our four bold predictions for the Los Angeles Rams in their Week 5 game against the Cowboys.

4. Aaron Donald will out-sack Micah Parsons

There aren’t many defensive players in the NFL that can be considered better than Micah Parsons, but Aaron Donald is in that conversation. Parsons has swiftly become the Cowboys’ one-man wrecking crew, while Donald is the anchor for the Rams pass rush.

We expect Dan Quinn to move Parsons around so the Rams’ whole offensive line best be ready to track him. That o-line, however, has been troubled by injuries to start the season, and Stafford has been sacked 16 times (tied for second-most in the NFL). Slowing down Parsons will be more difficult than it appears, and we expect him to get to Stafford once in this game.

On the flip side, Donald is no pansy himself, though the Rams defense has been inconsistent if not lethargic. Through four games, the Rams (2-2) have seven sacks, which is tied for 22nd in the NFL. They have sacked the quarterback on only 4.93 percent of pass attempts, ranking 25th in the league.

Last season, they finished sixth in the same measure, taking down the quarterback on 8 percent of dropbacks. The defense recorded 12 sacks in four games en route to winning the Super Bowl. The Rams finished third with 50 total sacks, trailing only Pittsburgh and Minnesota.

The downward trajectory should change for the Rams in this game. We expect Aaron Donald to be at his best and sack Rush at least twice in this game.

3. Cooper Kupp scores two TDs

Rams WR Cooper Kupp will face the NFL’s sixth-ranked pass defense this week (only 171 yards allowed per game). The Rams, however, are averaging 225.5 passing yards per game this season, ranking 20th in the NFL. It’ll be interesting to see if the Rams offense can soar over the Cowboys’ elite air defense.

Kupp will be at the forefront of the Rams’ attack. Recall that he has over 94.5 receiving yards in three of four games this season. He also has a touchdown catch in two of four games this season, scoring multiple times in one of them. That will happen again here. We see Kupp getting not just one but two touchdown receptions.

The flip side would be unthinkable for the Rams. If Kupp is unable to deliver here, there’s hardly anyone else who can really produce at a consistent rate.

Take note that Matthew Stafford has thrown for 1,015 yards and four touchdowns in four games this season. Cooper Kupp is responsible for 402 of those yards and three of those touchdowns. Without Kupp, Stafford has thrown for 613 yards and one touchdown in four games.

2. Matthew Stafford has a monster game

With 13 games remaining on their schedule in 2022, the Los Angeles Rams enter Week 5 with a 2-2 record that may not fully represent their real potential. So far this season, they’ve played markedly worse in the second half of games. They also appear to be suffering from the dreaded “Super Bowl hangover.”

Much of the accountability centers on the ineffective play of quarterback Matthew Stafford. He just does not look like the same guy that was so spectacular in 2021. His six interceptions, in particular, have really hurt. Los Angeles’ offense has suffered as a result of his failure to limit turnovers, and he knows he needs to improve if the Rams are to return to postseason contention.

Back in Week 4, though, Stafford’s elbow and throwing arm looked good. The Rams quarterback tossed another deep interception, but he was brilliant in the short game, completing 13-of-14 passes for two touchdowns on plays of 15 yards or fewer. Stafford’s mood really dictates the tempo of this offense, and we feel he’s due for a big game.

He has not thrown more than 280+ yards yet in any game this season, but we feel it’s going to happen in Week 5. Add three TDs to that as well.

1. Rams return to the win column and start a winning streak

Since their Week 1 setback to the Buffalo Bills, the Rams have relatively well. They had an unfortunate hiccup against the 49ers, but the Cowboys are still in big danger come Sunday, whether Prescott plays or not.

Even if Prescott does return, he’s unlikely to be fully recovered only a few weeks after thumb surgery. There’s also the reality that the Cowboys offense has struggled this season, averaging the fifth-fewest points (17.8), while Los Angeles has scored 30-plus points in multiple games already.

The home-field edge will also play a factor here, and we see the Rams rallying to their third win behind their vaunted Stafford-Kupp combo. The Cowboys will show a ton of tenacity to keep the game within a touchdown or two, but they will fall short.

Following this Week 5 victory, the Rams should begin to win more games, beginning with the Panthers in Week 6.