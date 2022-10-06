Sean McVay’s take on ‘excellent’ Matthew Stafford will leave Rams fans scratching their heads

Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams defense of their Super Bowl championship from last season has gotten off to a pretty rocky start. They haven’t looked very convincing in their wins so far, and have been blown out twice now just four games into the season. They looked lifeless in their Week 4 loss against the San Francisco 49ers in what should be a wakeup call for the Rams.

Despite the rough loss, Sean McVay offered some effusive praise for his starting quarterback, Matthew Stafford. Stafford endured an uneven performance (32/48, 254 YDS, 1 INT) and was a big part of the reason the Rams offense couldn’t get any sort of momentum throughout the contest. Many folks would be in agreement that it wasn’t a great outing from Stafford, but not McVay, who opted to praise Stafford in the buildup to their Week 5 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.

“If you look at some of the different things that he was dealing with, I thought he played excellent. I thought he did a lot of good things. I think the margin for error was that much smaller. . . . I thought that was a performance that he could build on.” – Sean McVay, Los Angeles Times

This is certainly an interesting take from Sean McVay, as not many people would agree with this assessment of Stafford’s performance. Aside from Cooper Kupp, he couldn’t figure out a way to get anyone else involved, and while the Rams were moving the football, they stalled out far too frequently midway through their drives.

McVay may be right in saying Stafford could build off of his Week 4 performance, but there are a lot of holes popping up on the Rams offense currently, and it starts with Stafford. He’s going to have to work on getting his teammates more involved moving forward. If he can’t do that, Sean McVay won’t be able to continue to praise Stafford for his lackluster performances moving forward.