Los Angeles Rams: 4 bold predictions for Week 6 vs. Panthers

The Los Angeles Rams Week 6 matchup versus the Carolina Panthers reeks of bounce back game. It is truly needed as well. The Rams are reeling after an embarrassing 22-10 loss at home to the Dallas Cowboys last week. The defense played very well but offensively it was a complete disaster once again.

Matthew Stafford was sacked and fumbled for a Cowboys touchdown on the third play from scrimmage. The Rams offensive line was dominated by the Cowboys front, who sacked Stafford five times. Los Angeles once again failed to run the ball effectively. Needless to say, not much went right for the Rams Sunday.

With the loss, they fell to 2-3 on the season and are a game behind the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC West. The 49ers also currently hold the tie-breaker after beating the Rams two weeks ago. Thankfully for the Rams, they face a get-right game this weekend against the Panthers.

According to FanDuel Sportsbook, the Rams are the biggest favorite on the board this week. They are giving the Panthers 10.5 points at home this week.

So, let’s get to the Rams Week 6 predictions vs. the Panthers.

4. Rams get ground game going

When Sean McVay became the head coach of the Los Angeles Rams a few years ago, the offense was completely predicated on running the football. Over the last couple of seasons though, it’s become a bit of an after-thought. This year, the Rams are the league’s worth rushing team with just over 62 yards per game on the ground.

The lack of production is due to a number of factors. Injuries to the offensive line has made things difficult. Cam Akers was still not 100 percent healthy when the season began. But this week, they face a run-funnel defense.

The Panthers secondary has done a great job this season limiting its opponents through the air.

Fewest yards allowed this season among CBs ❌ pic.twitter.com/SYVZDpfwOt — PFF (@PFF) October 12, 2022

But their rush defense has been exposed, allowing over 137 yards per game. That ranks 27th in the league. I would expect Akers and Darrell Henderson Jr. to each have an impactful game. That should allow Matthew Stafford some time to get comfortable in the pocket again.

3. Cooper Kupp continues to ball out

Despite the insane offensive struggles for the Rams this year, Cooper Kupp is still producing. He leads the NFL in receptions with 49 and is second in yards with 527. Only Justin Jefferson has more. It’s truly remarkable and a credit to Kupp that he is still able to get open.

You know that defenses are keying on him. Kupp has basically been the entire offense this season. Yet, he’s putting up Pro Bowl numbers again. I expect the Panthers to do a really good job in the first half limiting his yards after the catch. But as the game progresses, and the Rams running game starts to have an affect, I think Kupp will find more space.

I don’t think he’s in store for a monster game. But another eight-catch, 80 yard performance should be in store for the All-Pro receiver.

2. Panthers offense struggles, turns the ball over 2+ times

Last week, the Panthers were crushed by the San Francisco 49ers at home. In the loss, QB Baker Mayfield suffered a high-ankle sprain. He is reportedly going to miss anywhere from two to six weeks. That means they are turning to PJ Walker to lead the offense.

Walker is the former XFL quarterback who joined the Panthers prior to the 2020 NFL season. He has sparingly seen NFL action. He came in for Mayfield last week and went 5-for-6 for 60 yards, while taking two sacks. Don’t get me wrong, it is very possible that he completes more passes and throws for more yards than Mayfield. In fact, I think he will.

The only active QBs with multiple wins and no losses in their career Cooper Rush 5-0

PJ Walker 2-0 pic.twitter.com/JERZjDlgh6 — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) October 10, 2022

But I also believe he will be under duress for much of this game. He has always shown a propensity for taking sacks and turning the ball over. As this game progresses, I think both of those things will come to fruition. Look for the Rams offense to do enough that it puts too much pressure on the Panthers to keep Walker upright.

1. Rams win ugly

Even though the Panthers have played terribly this season, I think they will be game in this spot. They just fired their head coach, Matt Rhule. Teams tend to show up for the first game of an interim coach, which will be Steve Wilks. Plus, their defense should do enough to keep in this game.

The Rams aren’t suddenly going to look like the Super Bowl champs again. But they should still pull out an ugly and climb back to .500.