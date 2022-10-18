The Los Angeles Rams snapped their two-game slump after dominating the Carolina Panthers, 24-10, at home in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season. This win put the Rams in a three-way tie for first place in the NFC West. Here we’ll look at some takeaways from the Rams’ win in Week 6.

The Panthers were just what the Rams needed to see so they could get things back on track on both sides of the ball.

The Rams outscored the Panthers 17-0 in the second half to cruise to their third win in six games. The defense held Carolina to 203 yards, while Rams QB Matthew Stafford threw for 253 yards and a touchdown.

The Rams improved to .500 on the season after losing consecutive games to the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys. Here are our four takeaways from the Rams’ Week 6 win vs. the Panthers.

4. Welcome to the party, Allen Robinson

Could Rams WR Allen Robinson’s performance on Sunday be his breakthrough? In the Rams’ Week 6 victory over the Panthers, the veteran wideout set season highs in receptions (5), receiving yards (63), and a touchdown.

Keep in mind that Robinson was unable to consistently contribute to the offense in the first five weeks. Entering Week 6, he recorded a total of just 12 receptions for 107 yards and a touchdown on 23 targets. Considering how they connected in the offense during the first five weeks, Robinson and Stafford performed admirably on Sunday.

Now, there is still much work to be done. However, Robinson’s performance in Week 6 is a very good sign. Coach Sean McVay surely wants this to become the norm following the team’s bye week in Week 7.

3. Matthew Stafford the pick machine

Rams QB Matthew Stafford is not the team’s most pressing issue this season. He’s part of it, but he’s not all of it. Remember that the offensive line has been ravaged by injuries, the run game has been ineffective, and no one other than Cooper Kupp has consistently produced.

Having said that, the veteran quarterback leads the league with eight interceptions. That included another pick-6 on Sunday. Additionally, he has also had three fumbles. Stafford is on pace to lead the league in interceptions again in 2022. That’s after he tied for the league lead with 17 last season.

Entering this campaign, the Rams wanted to minimize Stafford’s propensity for INTs, but it has not obviously worked yet. Fortunately, the Rams will have a bye week in Week 7 to correct these errors. He will surely be under duress in Week 8 as they have a rematch against the 49ers. However, the strong-armed quarterback will still need to avoid these costly turnovers.

2. The run game still needs a boost

Rams RB Cam Akers was ruled out of the game against the Panthers on Sunday due to personal reasons. It was then revealed that the team is considering trade offers for the former second-round pick. Take note that the Florida State product had a difficult start to the season. As such, it appears that both parties are looking for something new.

In Week 6, Darrell Henderson got the start, but the run game was still lacking against Carolina’s No. 16-ranked rush defense. The offensive line injuries are certainly limiting the effectiveness of the run game right now, but the onus is still on the backs to make plays.

Remember that Henderson has been the Rams’ most explosive running back this season. His 181 rushing yards lead the team, same with his two rushing TDs. If the Rams want to up their title defense chances, though, they could be looking to add another backfield player between now and the trade deadline on Nov. 1.

1. Injuries just keep piling up

The Rams just can’t seem to go a week without someone on their offensive line getting hurt. Case in point, Joe Noteboom was carted off the field in the first half of Sunday’s game against the Panthers with an Achilles injury. He was ruled out shortly after and is reportedly done for the season.

To say that the team’s offensive line is depleted is a big understatement. Keep in mind that the Rams have had injuries to Noteboom, Brian Allen, David Edwards, Coleman Shelton, and Tremayne Anchrum Jr. since the start of the season. This Noteboom injury is just the latest devastation.

If the Rams want to see improvements in pass and run protection, they’ll need to make some moves in the trenches or get some guys healthy during the Week 7 bye week. If not, it’ll be a slog to the playoffs, if they even make it.

As we’ve said a number of times, the Rams will have a much-needed bye week in Week 7. However, things will be difficult when they return to the field. In Week 8, they will host their rival San Francisco 49ers before traveling to Tampa Bay to face the Buccaneers in Week 9. With inconsistent play and a plethora of injuries, the odds are stacked against the defending champs.