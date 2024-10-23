After weeks and weeks of doom and gloom, the Los Angeles Rams are back and better than ever, recording their first win after the bye and getting some much-needed reinforcements in the form of Cooper Kupp, who is expected to make his return in time for Week 8.

At 2-4, sure, the road to the postseasons is rough, but the Cardinals aren't much better at 3-4, the Seahawks have lost three of their last four games, and the 49ers are somehow 3-4 despite being the expected NFC West favorites. If the Rams can just get hot at the right time and the rest of the division continues to underperform versus expectations, they might just shock the world and go from rags to riches before fans can say 2025.

Unfortunately, for that to happen, the Rams need to secure another win in Week 8, where they are facing off against one of the better teams in the NFC North in the Minnesota Vikings. Will they serve as only the second team this season to dish Sam Darnold and company a loss? Or will the shockingly competent passer be able to add another victim to his hitlist, proving to fans that he deserves to be the Vikings' long-term starter?

Based on the numbers, it sure looks like that will be easier said than done for the Rams.

1. Matthew Stafford outthrows San Darnold

On Week 7, Stafford didn't have to do much for the Rams to walk out of SoFi Stadium the victors.

I know, crazy, right? After pretty much having to put the entire team on his shoulders every single week since his efforts took the team to overtime on the season's first Sunday Night Football, Stafford was effectively handed an easy afternoon of light work in the SoCal sun, completing 14 of his 23 passing attempts for 154 yards and an interception. He didn't throw for a touchdown, was sacked only once, and largely sat back as his defense did most of the work, with Kam Curl recording a game-changing fumble-6 off a fantastic sack by Cobie Durant.

Is this how the Rams should look to win games, even when Kupp returns on Thursday Night Football, running the ball more than they pass it with a strong emphasis on Kyren Williams leading the way? Potentially so, but in Week 8, with Kupp back in action, the Rams would be wise to throw the ball early and often against the Vikings' defense, as they haven't been very good at stopping it.

Through the first six weeks of the season, the Vikings have been among the worst pass defense teams in the entire NFL, allowing a league-leading 32 passing attempts for 1,562 yards and ten touchdowns, good for the 30th and 26th ranked marks in the NFL. Sure, they lead the NFL in interceptions at 11, with eight different players picking off a pass, but when you consider the Vikings have allowed at least 17 points in four of their last five games, is that really sustainable?

Considering the Vikings rank second in rushing yards allowed in the NFL through seven weeks, the Rams would be wise to target their attack through the air in Week 8, especially if Puka Nacua is somehow activated off of IR.

2. The Rams' defense comes back to earth

In Week 7, the Rams largely won not based on the play of Stafford, Williams, or any other player on the offensive side of the ball but instead the efforts and play-calling of first-year DC Chris Shula, who called a fantastic game against Gardner Minshew and Aiden O'Connell.

Regardless of which of the Raiders' quarterbacks was under center, it seemed like Shula had an answer for them, knowing when to blitz, when to get physical, and when to allow his playmakers to do their thing with zone coverage on the back end of the defense. And the results? Well, the results spoke for themselves: the Raiders only had 20 first downs and recorded 122 rushing yards and 206 passing yards for 317 yards of total offense despite having the ball for seven more minutes than the Rams.

Now, if the Rams' defense could play like that every week, they would probably be in good shape for the future, but unfortunately, Week 7 marked the first time all year the Rams allowed less than 24 points and just the second time they allowed less than 320 total yards in a game. Throw them against a premier offense, and it's safe to assume things will tumble back to earth.

Unfortunately for the Rams, the Vikings are a very good offense, and they will likely show it in Week 8 when they fly out to Los Angeles on Thursday night.

With the 14th-most passing yards and 17th-most rushing yards in the NFL through seven weeks, the Vikings are a team that can win games in a variety of different ways, from an elite showing from Justin Jefferson to a big game from Aaron Jones on the ground, or a more balanced attack featuring the likes of Jordan Addison, Johnny Mundt, or T.J. Hockenson, when healthy.

If the Rams can shut down the Vikings, hey, maybe Shula's defense is legit, but if things revert to the norm, it might be back to the drawing board for Week 9.

3. Another week, another moral victory for the Rams

Would it be nice to boldly declare that the Rams will secure their second-straight win off the back of Kupp's star power? Sure, that would feel good at the moment, it would look fantastic if it actually happens, and be totally understandable if it didn't. But frankly? That just feels dishonest.

While the Rams are an exciting watch once more after Week 7, they're the second-best team in this particular game and would have to work pretty hard to secure the win if the Vikings are playing up to their full strength. Assuming the Vikings down go into a full-on free fall in Week 8, it's safe to expect a Minnesota victory only to be excited if LA pulls off the upset.