The Los Angeles Rams have not had the 2024 season that they imagined. LA is 2-4 heading into Week 8 and have very little hope of rescuing their season. Thankfully, the team made one roster move on Tuesday that should have Rams fans excited to get one of their best offensive weapons back soon.

The Rams have officially opened WR Puka Nacua's 21-day practice window on Tuesday, per The Athletic's Jourdan Rodrigue. This means that he is designated to return from injured reserve and should return to the field in a couple weeks.

This news comes right on the heels of the Rams reportedly shopping WR Cooper Kupp, seeking a second-round pick in return per The Athletic's Dianna Russini.