Louisville looks to finish out conference play strong as we continue our College Football odds series with a Louisville-Miami prediction and pick.

Louisville looks to finish out conference play strong as they face Miami. It is time to continue our College Football odds series with a Louisville-Miami prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

Louisville comes into the game sitting at 9-1 on the ear, and 6-1 in conference play. Right now, they clinch the conference title game with a win but open themselves up to tie-breaker situations with a loss. They started the season 6-0 before an upset loss. Louisville faced Pitt in that game and had the 21-14 lead at the half, but would not score again. They would end up falling 38-21. Since then, thye have won three straight, including a shutout win over Duke, and a win last week over Virginia. UVA tried to pull the upset and was up seven in the fourth quarter, but Louisville scored twice after that and won 31-24.

Meanwhile, Miami comes into the game with no chance of making the ACC title game and will be playing for pride. At 6-4, Miami is going to a bowl game, but at 2-4 in conference play, they will not be doing much beyond that. Miami is on a two-game losing streak, including falling last week to Florida State. In the game, Miami was tied at the half, and would take the lead in the third quarter, but Flordia State scored 17 straight points to lead 27-13 in the fourth. Miami scored on a one-play 85-yard drive to make it a seven-point game with 8:22 left, but could not score again and fell 27-20.

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Louisville-Miami Odds

Louisville: -1.5 (-102)

Miami: +1.5 (-120)

Over: 46.5 (-105)

Under: 46.5 (-115)

How to Watch Louisville vs. Miami Week 12

Time: 12:00 PM ET/ 9:00 AM PT

TV: ABC

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Louisville Will Cover The Spread

Jack Plummer leads this Louisville offense this year. He has been solid, completing 173 of 268 passes for 2,399 yards and 16 scores. Last week was not his best game though. He completed 19 of 28 passes for 243 yards, and two scores. Still, he has an interception and two other turnover-worthy throws in the game. On the year, Plummer has thrown nine interceptions, and 12 other turnover-worthy passes. He has been solid in the prior two games in not turning the ball over, but the turnover returns

On the ground, it is Jawhar Jordan who leads the way. He has been great this year, with 976 yards and an average of 6.9 yards per carry this season. He has 484 yards after contact this year, with 11 touchdowns. Jordan also has 482 breakway yards according to PFF, and has 14 runs over 15 runs. Meanwhile, Issac Guerendo joins him. He has 492 yards this year on the ground and has scored seven times this year. In the last two games, he has been the workhorse. He has run for 240 yards and four touchdowns in the last two games.

Meanwhile, Jamari Thrash has been great for Louisville this year. He has hauled in 49 of 71 targets this year for 731 yards and six scores. He has been good after the catch as well, with 366 yards after the catch this year. Meanwhile, Chris Bell has been productive. He has 307 yards this year on just 19 receptions. That has also brought him two touchdowns this year.

The defense for this squad has been awesome. They rank 16th in the nation this year, giving up just 300.1 yards per game. Louisville also ranks 12th in scoring defense this season. On the ground, they are one of the best, sitting ninth in the nation, while they also rank 40th through the air. Ashton Gillotte has been great for them, sitting with eight sacks on the year and 40 quarterback pressures. Meanwhile, Mason Reiger has four sacks on the season with 16 pressures but has missed time recently.

In the run game, TJ Quinn leads the way, as he has 20 stops for offensive failures, but Gillette has also produced there. He has 13 tackles this year in the run game, with an average depth of tackle at two yards beyond the line of scrimmage and two forced fumbles. In coverage, Devin Neal has been solid, coming away with four interceptions on the year, while Louisville as a whole has 11 of them.

Why Miami Will Cover The Spread

With the injury to Emory Williams, Tyler Van Dyke will be back at quarterback for Miami. Last time out, he came in for a relief effort, completing two of seven passes for 19 yards and an interception. Interceptions maybe while he was on the bench. In his last five games, he has thrown 11 interceptions, with the only game he did not throw two in being on his seven passes against Florida State. On the year, Van Dyke has completed 66.4 percent of his passes for 2,082 yards and 16 scores. Still, he has 12 interceptions on the year.

In the running game, two guys have led the way. Henry Parrish Jr and Donald Chaney Jr have been the primary backs. Parrish comes into the game with 472 yards of the year and four scores. Meanwhile, Chaney has 464 yards and two scores. due to injuries in the backfield, this has been truly a committee approach. Beyond those two, Mark Fletcher Jr. comes in with 343 yards in six games with two scores. Then, Ajay Allen has 282 yards and four scores in seven games. None of the top four backs have played in every game this year, but all four of them have over four yards per carry this year.

In the receiving game, two guys stand out. First is Jacolby George. He comes into the game with 707 yards on just 46 receptions. Meanwhile, he has scored seven times this year. Xavier Restrepo comes in second in yards, with 693. He has been reliable, bringing in 60 of 85 targets on the year with four touchdowns. Meanwhile, Colbie Young comes in with 510 yards on the year and four scores. The three of them have a combined 999 yards after the catch as well this year.

On defense, Miami comes in with the 66th ranked pass defense, while being ranked sixth against the run this year. Overall, Miami ranks 20th in total defense this year. The pass rush is led by two men. First is Rueben Bain, who has eight sacks on the year with 36 pressures. Second is Francisco Mauigoa, who has seven sacks and 21 pressures. In coverage, Kamren Kitchens comes in with four interceptions on the year, but he has allowed three scores. Meanwhile, Te'Cory Couch comes in with three picks, but also two touchdowns allowed.

Final Louisville-Miami Prediction & Pick

At the time of writing, lines are all over the place for this game. Fan Duel is favoring Louisville, while other books will give you 1.5 points for Louisville. Some books have made this a pick'em. The big difference is Jack Plummer and Tyler Van Dyke. Plummer is a solid quarterback playing against a bad pass defense. Van Dyke was recently benched for turnovers, playing against a defense that creates turnovers. Miami has just two conference wins, with both of them requiring overtime. Louisville will not let this game get to overtime.

Final Louisville-Miami Prediction & Pick: Louisville -1.5 (-102)