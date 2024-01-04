The dating experience was not a good one for this contestant.

There was some trouble on the set of Love is Blind that's starting to surface.

Variety released a story that reveals some of the traumas on the Netflix reality romance show.

Love is Blind was a terrible experience for cast member

Renee Poche, who was in Season 5, had an awful experience. Upon arriving on her first night, her phone, passport, and driver's license were seized. Beyond that, she was locked in her hotel room. Without a cast wrangler, she was unable to leave.

As the show went on, she formed a showmance with Carter Wall, who, in reality, was broke, without a job, had no home, was violent, and had an addiction problem. On and off camera, she claims she suffered through abuse from him.

When filming was over, she ended it with Wall and spoke out publicly about the horror she went through being on the show. This was a breach of contract for violating her nondisclosure agreement. Delirium TV, the show's production company, is seeking $4 million from her. She only earned $8,000 for her appearance.

“My experience on Love is Blind was traumatic,” she said. “I felt like a prisoner and had no support when I let Delirium know that I didn't feel safe. I tried to deal with these emotions over time and eventually felt like I needed to share what had happened. I felt it was only right to let others know the truth of what all the castmates had to endure.”

She's fighting the lawsuit, with a suit against Netflix and Delirium.

Renee Poche added, “I believe Delirium is trying to silence the abuse that occurs behind the cameras and ruin me for telling the truth.”

We'll see where this Love is Blind situation goes next.