Love Is Blind’s Cameron Hamilton is not holding back on how he feels about being asked when he and wife Lauren Hamilton will be expecting. The love birds met on season one of Netflix’s Love Is Blind.

“As a community, can we agree that it’s always inappropriate to ask couples when they’re gonna have a baby?” he asked in his post. “Because you don’t know what couples are going through at the end of the day. They may not be ready to have kids. They may be having difficulties conceiving. They may have other things going on in their lives that make it difficult to have a baby.”

“So you really have no idea what’s going on in a couple’s life,” he continued. “A lot of couples go through a lot of turmoil and suffering, and they don’t show that to the surface.”

Cameron added, “This is not just for Lauren and I. This is for couples everywhere. It’s inappropriate to ask them when they’re gonna have a baby, so just be happy for couples and appreciate them for who they are, and that’s it, y’all. … Hope you agree.”

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CrhZ6LaAvQA/?

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

In his message, he made it clear that he was not singling out anyone in particular and that this wasn’t just a PSA for him and his wife Lauren but for all couples.

Cameron’s message follows the backlash host Vanessa Lachey received after she made comments on who would be the first couple to have the “Love Is Blind baby.”

“Vanessa talks WAY too much and inserts WAY too much opinion to be an effective host,” one fan wrote following the season four Love Is Blind finale. “Did she really just ask the couples multiple times when they were having babies? Extremely inappropriate.”

Vanessa hosted the season four reunion with her husband Nick Lachey. Vanessa has not responded to the “pregnancy questions” backlash.

Love Is Blind has been renewed for a fifth season but the premiere date has not been announced.