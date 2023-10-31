Every year, there are those special games that set a player apart, putting him ahead of the rest in the Heisman Trophy race. With this year being one of the most competitive races in recent memory, and with only a month left in the season, Heisman voters will be closely examining potential candidates and their “Heisman moment.” For LSU football's Jayden Daniels, that moment could very well come this weekend when he and the Tigers face Alabama.

Heisman Trophy favorites this season

This year's Heisman Trophy race started with last year's winner, USC quarterback Caleb Williams, being a favorite to repeat. He aimed to become only the second player in history to achieve this feat, with the first being Ohio State running back Archie Griffin in 1974 and 1975. However, Williams and USC have quickly fallen off after suffering back-to-back losses a few weeks ago, nearly losing to Cal last weekend and prevailing 50-49.

Before that, Washington's Michael Penix Jr. took the lead. He was gaining traction as the season progressed, moving ahead of Williams. Still, his victory with the Huskies over Oregon in a top-10 matchup pushed him to the front. He remains the current favorite at +270, according to FanDuel's odds.

Right behind him is JJ McCarthy, the quarterback for the undefeated Michigan Wolverines. Michigan and McCarthy have been dominating their opponents, but they have yet to face any noteworthy competition, including no ranked opponents up to this point. They won't be tested until the Penn State and Ohio State games.

Sitting in third place is Daniels with +450 odds. Daniels has quietly been climbing as a favorite with each passing week, helping LSU football maintain its position. The Tigers were written off early due to a season-opening loss to then No. 8 Florida State and another loss to the then No. 20 Ole Miss team in a 55-49 shootout. Since then, LSU has won three games in a row.

Jayden Daniels has kept LSU football in games

Currently, Daniels is ranked sixth in the country in completion percentage (73.1), tied for first in touchdown passes (25), fourth in passing yards (2,573), third in yards per game (321.62), first in passing efficiency (204.32), and third best in interceptions thrown (3), per NCAA stats.

Daniels has played a significant role in LSU football's survival. Without him, the Tigers could have suffered more losses by now and fallen out of the top 25. Currently, they are a top-15 team and third in the SEC West with only one conference loss.

Daniels was instrumental in LSU's back-and-forth battle with Ole Miss in Oxford, where he threw for 414 yards and four touchdowns, with no interceptions, and rushed for another 99 yards and a touchdown. He helped stave off Mizzou by throwing for three touchdowns and running for 130 yards and another score. He also played a crucial role in matching Arkansas, with only nine incomplete passes for 320 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception.

Beating Alabama football will make Jayden Daniels a Heisman Trophy favorite

As impressive as his numbers are, the real test for Daniels will be facing Alabama football this weekend when LSU travels to Tuscaloosa. Daniels had his first taste of facing the Crimson Tide last season when he, head coach Brian Kelly and LSU pulled off an upset at home, beating Nick Saban and Alabama 32-31 in a thriller.

Daniels was sacked six times in that game by Alabama's defense, but he was brilliant and clutch when it mattered the most. His 25-yard touchdown run in overtime followed by a must-have 2-point conversion to Mason Taylor sealed the deal for the Tigers last year and essentially won them the SEC West.

That's the type of game Daniels needs on Saturday against Alabama football. He needs to carry LSU football on his back, just as he has all season. At this point, this part of the season will likely decide who walks out of the west into the SEC Championship Game, as it did last year.

Even in a down year for the conference, SEC games still carry a lot of weight, whether it's to make a case for the College Football Playoff or, in this case, for Heisman Trophy candidacy. If Daniels can confidently bring LSU football out of Bryant-Denny Stadium with a victory and put up his usual numbers through the air and on the ground, he will automatically become the Heisman favorite, giving LSU a chance to make the SEC title game once again.