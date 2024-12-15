As the LSU football program moves towards their New Year's Eve bowl matchup against the Baylor Bears, today was a reminder that recruiting never stops. National Signing Day came and went a few days ago, but head coach Brian Kelly and his program reportedly picked up a recruit from the transfer portal on Sunday. Quarterback Michael Van Buren, the part-time starter for the Mississippi State Bulldogs this past season, has transferred to Baton Rouge according to on3.com's Matt Zenitz on X, formerly Twitter.

“Mississippi State QB transfer Michael Van Buren has announced he’s transferring to LSU,” Zenitz posted on the social media platform. “The Class of 2024 four-star recruit made eight starts this year. Threw for 1,886 yards and accounted for 16 touchdowns.”

This is a strong pickup for the LSU football program, as current starting quarterback Garrett Nussmeier will be a senior next fall. The Tigers will look to take the next step towards national title contender ship. They went 8-4 this season and were still in contention for a potential playoff spot before the Florida Gators upset them and ruined those chances. Nevertheless, the addition of Van Buren gives the LSU football team an experienced backup to Nussmeier next year, and a possible heir as well.

Brian Kelly, LSU football look to solidify QB position for years to come

If Nussmeier and the offense can take the next step in 2025, then another run at the College Football Playoff is likely. By adding Van Buren, Kelly is showing faith in his team. If Van Buren's previous experience and flashes of high-level talent with the Bulldogs can translate with the LSU football program's vision, then that potential progress made next year can translate to future success.

Kelly left Notre Dame to join LSU because he wanted to be at a place that would invest fully into the resources necessary to turn themselves into perennial national championship contenders. The Tigers have that type of support and then some. Now it's up to Kelly and the LSU football team to prove that they are worth those resources. Another 8-4 type season might lead to him to being on an even hotter seat.

The Tigers haven't made the College Football Playoff since their 2019 championship win. When they hired Kelly, the idea was that this could be an odd marriage. So far, it has been to an extent. If Nussmeier, and maybe Van Buren as well, help lead the LSU football program back to the CFP, then Kelly might just have a future in Death Valley.