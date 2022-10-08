Brian Kelly reaches ugly career-low in LSU’s blowout loss to Tennessee

After opening up the season with an arduous loss to Florida State, the LSU Tigers responded by picking up three straight pivotal wins. However, they took two steps back on Saturday with a lowly 40-13 defeat to the Tennessee Volunteers.

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels did have a bit of success in throwing the ball against the Volunteers’ stout pass defense, as he tallied 300 passing yards in the contest. Still, the two turnovers coupled with the 0-3 mark on fourth downs marred the offense’s performance on the day.

On the other hand, Tennessee had its way on the ground against LSU with 263 rushing yards, including 127 rushing yards and a pair of rushing touchdowns from Jabari Small.

Overall, LSU’s 27-point defeat to the Volunteers on Saturday is the largest home loss of Brian Kelly’s run in the FBS, which includes his head coaching tenures with Central Michigan, Cincinnati, and Notre Dame.

More so, this is the second-worst home defeat of Kelly’s coaching career in college football. He was the head coach for Grand Valley State in the 2000 season when the NCAA Division II school came away with a 28-point home loss to Northwood.

#LSU loses 40-13 to Tennessee in the largest home defeat of Brian Kelly's FBS career and largest since 2000 at Grand Valley State. Offense never threatened Tennessee, and the LSU defense showed new flaws against Tennessee's run game. Next up: Flotida in The Swamp. — Brody Miller (@BrodyAMiller) October 8, 2022

Kelly is now set for another crucial test in SEC play, as LSU will meet Florida next week for a key road matchup.