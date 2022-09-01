Ex-Rams star, LSU football alum Andrew Whitworth will have fans ready to run through a wall in epic hype video

LSU football fans are already excited enough for the 2022 season, which will kick off for the Tigers on Sunday against Florida State. However, fans will practically be ready to suit up and take the field on Sunday once they see this epic LSU football hype video narrated by Tigers alum and Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl champion Andrew Whitworth. Check it out.

The Path Is Not For Everyone It is for the few and the worthy. It is for those who are destined for glory. 🎙 @AndrewWhitworth pic.twitter.com/MuKAhpvSaQ — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) September 1, 2022

With epic music playing in the background, retired Rams lineman Andrew Whitworth talks about “the path”, one that goes straight through Baton Rouge. It’s a path, as Whitworth says, that “leads to glory.” If that wasn’t enough to fire up LSU football fans, how about a picture of the CFP National Championship trophy?

Whitworth proceeds to detail the grit, determination and attitude it takes to follow such a path to greatness at LSU, all while highlights of some of the greatest football players to ever step on campus play in the background. Anybody else have goosebumps or is it just cold in here?

LSU football will be officially entering a new era in 2022, as new head coach Brian Kelly will be leading the program forward in the post-Ed Orgeron years. Kelly did bring in the 12th-ranked recruiting class this year, though he’ll have a bit of work to do before the Tigers can think about hoisting the CFP trophy.

Still, if anything can be learned from this video with Andrew Whitworth, it’s that LSU football and its fans demand greatness. Even amid the likely growing pains, Tigers fans will expect results.