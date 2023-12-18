Jayden Daniels is officially moving on from LSU and towards the NFL

There will be considerably less star power emanating from Raymond James Stadium in the ReliaQuest Bowl on New Year's Day. LSU football quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels has announced he will not be competing in the game, per Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team.

And so ends a historic two-year tenure with the Tigers, as he now turns his attention solely to the 2024 NFL Draft. He vastly improved his stock after completing 72 percent of his pass attempts for 3,812 yards and 40 touchdowns (tied for first with Bo Nix), while throwing just four interceptions in 12 games this season. Showcasing his versatility, the 23-year-old also rushed for 1,134 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Daniels did all he could to compensate for LSU's porous defense, willing the team to a 9-3 record and third-place standing in the SEC West. Those collective results are disappointing on the surface, but his rise into stardom helped salvage the season.

Every couple years, it seems there is a college quarterback who takes a massive leap up draft boards after previously being overlooked. Jayden Daniels is a prime candidate to fill that slot in 2024. His combination of size and athleticism already caught the eye of NFL scouts, but his evolved passing game is what will likely solidify him as a first-round pick.

Although he is making the practical decision to sit out against Wisconsin (7-5), Daniels' LSU football legacy will remain immortalized. Fans will cling onto his Heisman season for as long as they can before stressing about the immediate future of the program.