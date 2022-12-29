By Tim Capurso · 2 min read

Kayshon Boutte has made his NFL Draft decision- again. Boutte surprised many when he announced on social media that he would be returning to LSU football in early December. Well, the Tigers wideout surprised people again, informing the masses that he will enter the NFL Draft and won’t play in the upcoming Citrus Bowl against Purdue, according to Alex Scarborough of ESPN.

Boutte, a junior receiver, has totaled 131 receptions for 1,782 yards and 16 touchdowns in three seasons for the Tigers.

He appeared in a career-high 11 games but experienced a bit of a downturn in production. Despite that, Kayshon Boutte was still on the radar as a potential first or second-round NFL Draft pick.

It certainly helps that he enjoyed a standout performance in LSU football’s biggest game of the year, an SEC Championship game loss to Georgia.

Kayshon Boutte’s NFL Draft Projections

At the time of Kayshon Boutte’s initial decision to return to LSU football, ESPN NFL Draft analysts Mel Kiper Jr. and Todd McShay had the wideout as a top-five option in their positional rankings.

That seems like a fair place to project the shifty, 6-foot, 190-pound receiver. Such a ranking would see him as a likely second-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Kayshon Boutte will be a nice deep threat in the NFL, one who can go up and make big-time catches, despite his smaller stature.

His ability to move seamlessly between the slot and the outside should make him even more appealing to NFL teams, especially given the pass-heavy ways of the league.