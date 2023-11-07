The LSU football program submitted a request for the SEC to review Dallas Turner's hit on Jayden Daniels from the Crimson Tide loss Saturday.

The LSU football team took a brutal defeat to the Alabama Crimson Tide in a rival SEC matchup. The Tigers lost 42-28, but the team's win column is not the only thing that took a hit. Jayden Daniels took a heavy shot from Crimson Tide linebacker Dallas Turner that put the Tigers QB in concussion protocols. The hit was called for roughing the passer, but LSU thinks there was more to it.

Was Dallas Turner's hit on Tigers' Jayden Daniels targeting?

Head coach Brian Kelly commented on the LSU football program's stance on the heavy hit from Saturday:

“Look, we want to protect the quarterback and certainly there was a penalty after the play. There was plenty of time to look at it. They must've felt that there wasn't targeting. We sent it into the league office because we felt like it checked all the boxes,” Kelly said, per Nick Alvarez of MSN.com.

Daniels threw the ball downfield and was met by Turner just after he released the ball. Turner went straight into the chest of Daniels as he tackled him to the ground, but the replay shows some slight helmet-to-helmet contact.

Like Coach Kelly, some believe this incident should been called for targeting. If it were, then Turner would have been ejected in addition to the Crimson Tide receiving a 15-yard penalty. Nick Saban weighed in on the matter, claiming the hit was not direct or intentional.

Nevertheless, the Tigers want the SEC to review the play to see if the call was accurate. As Brian Kelly said, protecting the quarterback is the priority.