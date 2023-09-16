The BYU Cougars take on the Arkansas Razorbacks. Check out our college football odds series for our BYU Arkansas prediction and pick. Find how to watch BYU Arkansas.

BYU and Arkansas look very similar after two games in this young college football season. Both teams have played lower-tier opponents in their first two games before meeting here in the most challenging nonconference game of their respective schedules. BYU comes into this game as a Big 12 team — in its first year as a conference member — so this is no longer a matchup between an SEC school and an independent, which is what BYU was in recent years before finally getting the Big 12 invite it coveted.

In their first two games this season, both BYU and Arkansas have done well on defense while struggling on offense. It's easier to understand why BYU has struggled on offense. New quarterback Kedon Slovis, previously with USC and then Pittsburgh, is getting used to new teammates and trying to regain rhythm. With Arkansas, it's a little more puzzling. K.J. Jefferson is a very talented dual-threat quarterback with ample experience. Coming back for one more year, Jefferson had reason to think he could put up huge numbers. Scoring only 28 points at home versus Kent State, and only 14 points in the first half, is not what he had in mind. Arkansas knows it has to be a lot better on offense if it is going to produce meaningful results in the SEC.

Here are the BYU-Arkansas College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: BYU-Arkansas Odds

BYU Cougars: +8.5 (-115)

Arkansas Razorbacks: -8.5 (-105)

Over: 47.5 (-105)

Under: 47.5 (-115)

How To Watch BYU vs Arkansas

TV: ESPN2

Stream: ESPN Plus

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT

Why BYU Could Cover the Spread

The Arkansas offense just isn't firing on all cylinders. K.J. Jefferson is trying to put the pieces together, but strong and well-balanced performances have been elusive for him so far in 2023. It's hard to place a lot of trust in Jefferson unless or until he shows he can still recapture the form he displayed in the start of his 2022 season and in the best moments of his career in Fayetteville. Arkansas has lost something on offense from a year ago, and until the Hogs can reconnect their offense, they deserve a measure of skepticism.

Beyond that, BYU — for all its problems on offense — has played really well on defense. If the Cougars want to make this a very close rockfight, they can do that.

Why Arkansas Could Cover the Spread

The Razorbacks' offense might be inconsistent and unreliable, but BYU's offense looks atrocious so far this season. The Cougars profoundly struggled at home against Sam Houston in Week 1 of their season. Week 2 against an FCS opponent, Southern Utah, can only do so much to change impressions of this offense. We will have to see what the Cougars can do when they go against an Arkansas team which allowed only six points to Kent State last week. It's hard to think that BYU has suddenly figured out what's wrong — that doesn't generally happen against an FCS opponent. We need to see a lot more from the Cougar offense here, and it's not easy to trust them.

Final BYU-Arkansas Prediction & Pick

Both offenses are struggling, and it's hard to know if either one will break out. It's best to stay away from this game and consider a live-betting play.



Final BYU-Arkansas Prediction & Pick: BYU +8.5