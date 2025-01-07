ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an LSU-Missouri prediction and pick. Find out how to watch LSU-Missouri.

SEC basketball will be must-see television for the next two months. People talk about SEC football more than basketball, but right now, the SEC football conversation is connected to underperformance, not quality. In SEC hoops, however, the South has roared. SEC basketball has dominated the rest of the country in nonconference play. As conference action gets rolling, the prospect of seeing the best teams in the SEC play on a weekly basis is richly exciting. The Florida-Kentucky game from this past Saturday in Rupp Arena was electric, and it offered a taste of what is to come at the top of the conference.

However, don't limit yourself to the top of the SEC in terms of your college basketball explorations this season. The lower half of the conference will be hugely compelling as well, because some good teams which might have been in better shape to make the NCAA Tournament from other conferences will get torn apart. Two teams which are in the middle of this discussion meet on Tuesday, as LSU faces Missouri.

LSU and Missouri are two SEC teams which face uphill battles in order to make the NCAA Tournament. The SEC figures to get at least 10 to 12 teams into March Madness, but LSU and Missouri might be among the teams left out. LSU and Missouri both started SEC play on the wrong foot this past Saturday, with LSU losing at home to Vanderbilt and Missouri getting clobbered at Auburn. Obviously, LSU's loss to Vandy is a lot worse than Mizzou's loss to Auburn, the second-ranked team in the country. Nevertheless, in this year's SEC, any loss needs to be followed by a win, because if any team starts losing consecutive games, a snowball effect becomes possible. Stacking losses is exactly how a talented and capable basketball team will miss the NCAA Tournament. The SEC is going to be ruthless, and the objective for teams such as LSU and Mizzou is to ride out the storms and minimize long losing streaks. If these teams can play .500 ball in the SEC over the next two months, they will give themselves a chance to hear their names called and see their spot in the bracket on Selection Sunday.

Here are the LSU-Missouri College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: LSU-Missouri Odds

LSU: +6.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +245

Missouri: -6.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -310

Over: 150.5 (-115)

Under: 150.5 (-105)

How to Watch LSU vs Missouri

Time: 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT

TV: SEC Network

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why LSU Will Cover The Spread/Win

Why is Missouri favored by 6.5 points? This is a very inconsistent team which sometimes plays well but usually can't sustain a high level of performance. Missouri has been all over the place this season. The highs are high, but the lows are low. LSU did not beat Vanderbilt, but the Tigers were right there with a chance to win late in the game. They just didn't finish. They should be competitive enough to keep this game close and cover.

Why Missouri Will Cover The Spread/Win

Missouri covered the spread as a road underdog at Auburn. Missouri lost to a very, very skilled Illinois team by a small margin. Mizzou beat the Kansas Jayhawks. This team can play. If it performs to its potential, it should win here by 10 to 13 points.

Final LSU-Missouri Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to LSU, but this game feels extremely hard to predict. Maybe wait for a live in-game play.

Final LSU-Missouri Prediction & Pick: LSU +6.5