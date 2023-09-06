Nathan Louis Jackson, a talented playwright, screenwriter, and producer best known for his work on the Netflix series Luke Cage, has sadly passed away at the age of 44. His wife, Megan Mascorro-Jackson, confirmed his passing, stating that he died at his home in Lenexa, Kansas, on August 22, 2023, Deadline shares.

Jackson's cause of death is believed to be related to heart issues, as he had previously experienced an aortic dissection in 2019. The family has decided not to conduct an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

Throughout his career, Nathan Louis Jackson made significant contributions to both television and the stage. He worked on various popular TV shows, including Southland, Shameless, Resurrection, 13 Reasons Why, Genius, and S.W.A.T. However, his most notable work was on the Marvel superhero series Luke Cage, where he served as a writer, co-producer, and executive story editor for two seasons from 2016 to 2018.

In addition to his television work, Jackson was a celebrated playwright. He received the Lorraine Hansberry Playwriting Award twice, for his plays “The Last Black Play” and “The Mancherios,” which he later adapted into “Broke-ology.” His contributions to the arts were further recognized when he was awarded the Kennedy Center's Gold Medallion.

Nathan Louis Jackson was known for his love for his hometown, Kansas City, and was particularly passionate about barbecue and the Kansas City Chiefs. His warm and kind personality, as well as his preference for speaking voice to voice rather than texting, endeared him to his loved ones.

He is survived by his wife Megan Mascorro-Jackson, his mother Bessie, his daughter Amaya, his son Savion, his sister Ebony Maddox, and his brother Wardell. The entertainment industry has lost a talented and beloved figure, and his work will be remembered for years to come.