Cheryl Reeve and the Minnesota Lynx fell to the New York Liberty 67-62 in Game 5 of the WNBA Finals on Sunday night, with overtime overshadowed by the controversial events at the end of regulation.

With less than a minute left in the winner-take-all, the Lynx were ahead 60-58 when Breanna Stewart tied the score by sinking two free throws after Alanna Smith was called for a foul with under 10 seconds to go.

Stewart clearly traveled after receiving an inbounds pass, wasn’t fouled on her shot, and the whistle blew well after her attempt missed. Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve challenged the call, but the replay revealed only minimal contact, and the foul was upheld.

Cheryl Reeve crying foul over the officiating in the WNBA Finals

“It’s a shame that officiating had such a hand in a series like this. We have got to change our challenge rules. The officials to end the game should have a third party, because that was not a foul. That call should’ve been reversed,” Reeve said expressing her frustrations after the game.

Expand Tweet

“If we would’ve turned that clip in, they would’ve told us it was marginal contact, no foul Guaranteed. The three people that are on the game need a third party to let them know, that decided the game,” she continued.

Stewart converted both free throws to send the game into overtime. The Liberty outscored the Lynx 7-2 in the final five minutes, securing their first WNBA championship.

“I know all the headlines will be Reeve cries foul. Bring it on, because this shit was stolen from us. Bring it on. You shouldn’t have to overcome to that extent, this shit ain’t that hard,” said the Lynx head coach.

In regulation, prior to Minnesota needing to foul to prolong the game in overtime, the foul count was heavily skewed at 19-12 against the Lynx. Reeve expressed her frustration, even claiming that the game was “stolen” from her team.

“Be consistent, every team asks for that. Three games this series, we’re talking about the same damn thing. It just doesn’t feel right that you lose a series with that level of discrepancy. This sucks, this is for a championship, let them decide it. This isn’t that hard,” Reeve continued.

Reeve was understandably disappointed that the Lynx didn’t claim the trophy. Had her challenge of the call that allowed Stewart to tie the game been successful, she and the Lynx would likely be the ones reveling in the championship glory.

Multiple instances of plays being called incorrectly in the Lynx – Liberty game

There were several moments where Napheesa Collier was hit near the rim or held up before receiving an entry pass, with no fouls called. Midway through overtime, Leonie Fiebich had her arm wrapped around Collier, preventing her from catching a pass from Natisha Hiedeman, leading to a turnover for the Lynx instead of a foul on Fiebich.

Collier had 22 points and took 18 shots in the paint but did not attempt a single free throw. Previously, she had never taken more than 11 shots in total without reaching the foul line. Ultimately, she fouled out during overtime.

Kayla McBride had 21 points for the Lynx, along with five rebounds, five assists, and four steals. However, the team struggled to find support from others, as Courtney Williams managed only four points on 2-of-14 shooting, leaving Minnesota lacking in additional scoring options.

Jonquel Jones topped the Liberty's scoring with 17 points, while Sabrina Ionescu struggled, finishing with only five points on 1-of-19 shooting. Breanna Stewart contributed with 13 points, 15 rebounds, and four steals.

The Lynx initially built a 12-point advantage and held a seven-point lead at halftime. However, the Liberty surged ahead with a 20-6 run that spanned the second and third quarters, taking a lead of as much as five points in the second half.

The validity of Reeve's claim about the game being “stolen” is subjective, and numerous fan reactions suggest that many share her perspective. However, she is certainly accurate in saying that the losing coach will be the center of attention in the headlines following the game.