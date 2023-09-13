We all know Mac Jones, the New England Patriots' starting quarterback. After a stellar collegiate career at Alabama, the team drafted the young football player in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft. He signed his four-year rookie contract on the same year and has since become the starter for them.

In this piece, however, we are focused on Jones' life off the field. In particular, we are going to take a look at the 25-year-old's girlfriend, whom he met during his college days. Let's get to know Mac Jones' girlfriend Sophie Scott.

Who is Mac Jones' girlfriend Sophie Scott

Mac Jones came into the 2021 NFL draft as one of the top quarterback prospects in his class. By the time the Patriots drafted him, the Alabama product came off an impressive collegiate campaign, posting numbers that stood out of all other fellow draftees.

The 6-foot-3, 217-pound Jacksonville, Fla., native immediately went on to start for the team after quarterback Cam Newton was released. For his efforts in his first NFL season, Jones was named to the 2021 PFWA All-Rookie Team. During all these, he was supported by his parents, siblings, and lastly, girlfriend Sophie Scott.

According to her LinkedIn profile, the University of Alabama alum has been working as a PT/OT aid since 2019 at the University Orthopaedic Clinic and Spine Center. It seems she shares an athletic background similar to her boyfriend. Scott was a soccer player in high school then later got a degree in Kinesiology and Exercise Science.

Mac Jones' and Sophie Scott's relationship

The pair met during their years in Alabama. They have been together since 2019, and currently live together in Massachusetts.

The two aren't shy about their relationship, as evident by their social media posts featuring each other. In fact, Scott posted a photo of them back in September 2020, which marked their first year together as a couple.

She also posted a supportive message on Instagram the month that Jones declared for the NFL draft.

Sophie Scott's active social media presence

Scott's active social media presence also gained her more than 94,000 followers on Instagram, becoming somewhat of an influencer. In fact, in the days leading up to when her boyfriend was officially drafted by the Patriots, she partnered up with Farm Rich Snacks. She eventually gained several other partnerships since then. Most recently, she expressed her excitement working with Harbor One Bank.

Looking at the rest of her posted photos, she seems to merely be enjoying her 20s. Which, obviously, there's nothing wrong with that, even for someone who is in the spotlight for being Mac Jones' girlfriend Sophie Scott.

Scott continues to share her life with Jones, including a video where she called out to her boyfriend for help after a pan with a chicken caught on fire. The couple had supposedly been having a nice, quiet meal together beforehand. Thankfully, she clarified in a later post that they were okay.

She also recently stepped out in Las Vegas with her beau after an all-star event. In fact, Scott posted Instagram stories of them together watching Lil Baby perform at Drai's nightclub. They were also joined by Jones' teammate, Patriots running back Damien Harris.

Scott had watched Jones in action earlier that day. The then 23-year-old quarterback soaked in his first Pro Bowl, where he passed for 112 yards and a touchdown. He even went viral after hitting the Griddy, to which Scott responded with a Instagram post with a hashtag “#macgriddy” in the caption.

Aside from sweet snapshots of the two's romantic dates out and weekend getaways, Scott also frequently posts photos of her days at the beach and out with her friends and family.

Sophie Scott's other relationships

She seems to be particularly close with her mother. They often spend time together at football games and nights out, and it's clear that her family is quite important to her.

Scott also seems to be very close to her sorority sisters as evident by her frequent posted hangouts with them. She's become part of the Alpha Chi Omega house during her time in university.

Well, it seems the two are living their best life both individually and as a loving couple. With Jones starting his third season of his NFL career, they're sure to have plenty of life's ups and downs left to deal with. Good thing they have each other, and Jones' net worth of $10 million doesn't hurt. Here's to many happy and fruitful years ahead of them. At the time of this writing, this is all the information we have on Mac Jones' girlfriend Sophie Scott.