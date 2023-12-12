Sony has unveiled two new posters for their upcoming Spider-Man spin-off film, Madame Web, with Sydney Sweeney and Dakota Johnson.

Tangled webs

On December 12, Sony unveiled two new posters for Madame Web (which can be seen below via Discussing Film). The first is solely features Cassie Webb/Madame Web (Johnson), while the other features her with the ensemble surrounding her. Among those in the ensemble are Sweeney, Celeste O'Connor, Isabela Merced, and Tahar Rahim. Both posters (fittingly) feature spider webs around the characters.

In Madame Web, the titular character attempts to help three young girls — Julia Carpenter (Sweeney), Mattie Franklin (O'Connor), and Anya Corazon (Merced) — who have bright potentials. But she also has to square off with Ezekiel Sims (Rahim).

Parks and Recreation star Adam Scott has also been cast in the film. Emma Roberts, Mike Epps, and Zosia Mamet will also appear in the Spider-Man spin-off.

Dakota Johnson, who leads the film, is widely associated with her roles in the Fifty Shades of Grey film series. She's also starred in Cha Cha Real Smooth, Bad Times at the El Royale, and The Social Network.

Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney also stars in Madame Web. Her latest film, Anyone but You with Glen Powell, is about to come out on December 22.

Madam Web will be the fourth entry in Sony's Spider-Man universe. Two Venom films — which have made over $1 billion worldwide across the two films — and Morbius were previously released. After Madame Web, a third Venom film and a Kraven the Hunter film will be released.