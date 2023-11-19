Will the upcoming Madame Web film feature any Spider-Man characters we've known so far? Here are the connections and the possibility.

With the news of Spider-Man from Sony potentially linked to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) in the same multiverse and the Madame Web trailer, fans think both worlds will clash.

But is it possible?

According to CBR, if likely that a different Spider-Men could potentially show up in either universe. Despite rumors about Spider-Man joining Sony’s Universe since the release of Venom, the focus has been on building the universe without Spider-Man.

Madame Web, who is closely tied to Spider-Man, is unlikely to include him. Especially since this is her first movie and introduction to the Sony Spider-Man Universe.

Now, speculation about Spider-Man appearing in the film gained traction due to a brief scene in the trailer. In a quick flashback, around the 51-second mark, there's a figure with a Spider-Man-like suit. But it could be someone else, and the setting adds uncertainty.

Madame Web's and Spider-Man's connection

The rumors of Spider-Man potentially showing up on Madame Web also came from their connection in the comics.

First, Madame Web draws powers from the Web of Life and Destiny in the comics. This indicates a potential bridge to the Venomverse or Morbius’ universe.

The spin-off is also focusing on the multiverse and could link the Spider-Verse to future Avengers movies. Thus, possibly expanding Tom Holland's Spider-Man world. And a perfect chance to connect Sony's live-action and animated Spider-Verse movies.

Another thing is that Madame Web's narrative could address Sony's timeline issues and incorporate Michael Keaton's Vulture from the MCU in Morbius. The movie's exploration of totemic avatars in the multiverse, especially spider-based totems, aligns with comic themes and hints at a broader convergence in Sony's Kraven the Hunter movie.

Plus, with Tahar Rahim’s Ezekiel Sims and an intricate narrative, Madame Web seems poised to create a complex and interconnected cinematic tapestry within Sony’s Spider-Man Universe.

Madame Web's timeline

As of the moment, the timeline is unclear. It's even possible that it was set many years before Peter Parker's birth. So if there is a Spider-Man in Madame Web’s universe, it likely won’t be Peter Parker.

Besides that, rumors suggest Adam Scott's character might be a young Uncle Ben. Making it even more unlikely for the current Spider-Man to appear.

On the other hand, Madame Web introduces Spider-Totems and the Web of Life and Destiny, a model of the multiverse that enables travel between realities. Spider-Totems, linked to the Web, can choose avatars from any universe. Thus, Madame Web could have a Spider-Man even if set before Peter Parker’s time.

But if people are looking to see more Spider-Man, Madame Web already features multiple of them. Only not the one we've seen so far.

Cassandra teams up with and protects Spider-People, including Julia Carpenter (Spider-Woman), Mattie Franklin (Spider-Woman), and Anya Corazon (Araña/Spider-Girl). The trailer shows them in action, but it's unclear if these are visions or actual transformations in the movie.

The antagonist, Ezekiel Sims, seen as Spider-Therapist in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, possesses powers similar to Spider-Man and an extrasensory perception, teased in the trailer.

While Madame Web doesn’t necessarily need Spider-Man, it introduces intriguing Spider-People and a unique storyline.