Madden 24 developers are planning to release an update soon to fix a couple of menu lag issues with the game on PC. Additionally, they offered some advice on how to improve the performance of the game's PC version. Madden 24's release date was August 18th, and the developers are looking to improve the game right away.

The developer shared their blog post in a tweet, earlier this week.

For our #Madden24 PC Community, we have some updates to share. If you are experiencing some performance issues on PC, please share your specs with us on this Answers HQ forum post here 👇 https://t.co/KXc4dj4f96 — MaddenNFLDirect (@MaddenNFLDirect) August 23, 2023

Without further ado, let's see everything EA Sports plans to work on for Madden 24 PC owners.

EA Community Manager Addresses Madden 24 PC Issues

EA Community Manager EA_Blitz offered tips on how to improve performance, and addressed the menu lag issue.

The official notes read:

Game Performance

Two tips to improve performance are:

Adjust the frame rate from uncapped to a specific number. (Ex. 60 FPS or 120 FPS) and check performance in-game.

Ensure the game is running in full screen under the visual settings menu.

Note: In order to bring the PC version of Madden NFL 24 in line with the next gen console feature set, the minimum specs required has increased this year. We are seeing some players that are not meeting the minimum spec requirements to optimally run Madden NFL 24. You can review the specs here and the team is working on in-game feedback to make players aware.

Menu Lag

The team is aware and working on addressing menu lag across all areas.

The team continues to track feedback and monitor telemetry to actively update the game in future title updates.

Share Your Specs:

As our team is actively working on the two key issues, please take a moment to provide us with the following PC specs and graphics setting information in this thread:

CPU

GPU

RAM

Windows Version (e.g. Windows 10, Windows 11)

Graphics Settings for Madden NFL 24

Game Resolution Selected (e.g. 1920×1080)

Reminder: Secure Boot on Windows 11 is required to launch and play. If you are having trouble launching Madden NFL 24, please follow the instructions in our EA Help article to enable Secure Boot

Updates May Not Save The Latest Madden GAME

At this point, updates may not be able to save Madden 24, considering the current state the game is in. While updates may fix certain issues and bugs, the fundamental issues of the game remain. Since Madden 24's release date, the game has also been plagued by bugs and glitches.

Additionally, we hope to hear more news on improvements for all platforms of the game, including PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One.

For more gaming & NFL news, visit ClutchPoints.