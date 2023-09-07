Madden 24 Free Play Weekend kicks off this Friday in celebration of the upcoming 2023-2024 NFL season. Both Xbox and Playstation players get the chance to try out Madden 24 for absolutely no charge. Additionally, EA Sports recently announced the Madden 24 NFL+ Edition, which includes a three month subscription to NFL Plus Premium.

Now's the best possible time to get into Madden if you're a fan of the series.

Madden 24 Free Play Weekend – When Does It Begin?

Madden 24 Free Play Weekend begins today, Thursday, September 7th and concludes on Sunday, September 10th. Coincidentally, the NFL Season begins tonight when the Detroit Lions take on the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

Here are the times for the specific platforms:

Playstation Begins 12:00am PDT on Sept. 7th, concludes at 11:59pm PDT on Sept. 10th

Xbox Begins 5:00pm UTC on Sept. 7th, concludes at 8:00am UTC on Sept. 11th



Unfortunately, PC players won't get the chance to play the game for free. However, EA Play Members still get a 5-Hour Free Trial of the game, allowing them to at least try it out. Considering the game costs $69.99, it's a great time to try the game out. Players at least have the chance to decide for themselves if the game is worth the price tag.

Madden 24 Gameplay

Madden 24's Gameplay offers a gameplay experience similar to Madden 23, but with some new changes. Our review of the game goes more in-depth on the new additions.

Players who haven't tried out the new Madden game yet can try their hand at the brand new Superstar mode, which is a revamped version of Face Of The Franchise. Additionally, Franchise mode got some improvements with more trading slots, a re-worked free agency period, and improved scouting.

Of course, Madden 24 offers the other big modes like Ultimate Team or the returning Mini-Games. Overall, there's plenty of things to get into if you're new to the series. Additionally, EA Sports recently released a title update that improved a lot of the gameplay mechanics.

NFL Season Kicks-Off Tonight

The defending Super Bowl Champions, The Kansas City Chiefs, host the surging Detroit Lions tonight to kick off the 2023-2024 NFL season. Will Dan Campbell and the Lions make that next big step? Or will Kansas City continue to dominate another year?

For more gaming and NFL news, visit ClutchPoints.