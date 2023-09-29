The Madden 24 Week 4 Roster update dropped last night, with an update to several player ratings. Each roster update usually drops just before the Thursday Night Football game, and this week was no exception. Typically, these roster updates adjust player ratings and rosters depending on trades, player performances, injuries, and more. As we mentioned in our Week 4 Roster Update Release Date story, player likeness won't get updated until later on down the road.

Week 4 Player Rating Updates For Madden 24

Multiple players saw adjustments in their OVRs this past week. Many players saw an increase in OVRs why some players lost some points due to poor play. Let's start off with the former:

Madden 24 Player Ratings Week 4 (Rising)

Tua Tagovailoa (Miami Dolphins) – 87 OVR (+2) The AFC player of the month got off to a great start this season with over 1,000 passing yards, 8 touchdowns, and only two picks in three games. His 71.3% completion percentage puts him in the top 5 rankings in that category. Additionally, Tagovailoa receives +4 to his awareness, +2 to his deep throw accuracy, and +1 to his medium throw accuracy

T.J. Watt (Pittsburgh Steelers) – 97 OVR (+1) Watt and the Steelers defense is the only reason the team is 2-0 right now. With 6 sacks in three games, the AFC Defensive Player of the Month once again is gunning for that single-season sack record. We think he might need a spot in the 99 Club soon if he keeps it up.

Raheem Mostert (Miami Dolphins) – 82 OVR (+2) Mostert has already scored seven touchdowns this season, more than some players will get the whole year, and we've only had three weeks of football. While we're sure many fans are buzzing about Devon Achane right now, Mostert's performance this season can't go unnoticed. He had a rough showing against L.A. in week 1, but he's shown up since then.

Tank Dell (Houston Texans) – 75 OVR (+2) The rookie WR is off to a hot start this year, already forming a connection with C.J. Stroud early on. He gets targeted seven times a game, averaging 16.7 yards per catch. Houston's offense steadily shows improvement every week, and Dell is part of the reason why.

Other players who received boosts to their OVR include: Maxx Crosby (Las Vegas Raiders) – 95 OVR (+1) Jessie Bates (Atlanta Falcons) – 94 OVR (+1) Terron Armstead (Miami Dolphins) – 93 OVR (+2) Justin Herbert (L.A. Chargers) – 90 OVR (+2) Keenan Allen (L.A. Chargers) – 90 OVR (+1) Micah Hyde (Buffalo Bills) – 90 OVR (+1) Charvarious Ward (San Francisco 49ers) – 89 OVR (+1) Rashan Gary (Green Bay Packers) – 89 OVR (+1) Danielle Hunter (Minnesota Vikings – OVR 88 (+1) Kenneth Walker III (Seattle Seahawks) OVR 88 (+1) Talanoa Hufanga (San Francisco 49ers – 88 OVR (+1) Trey Hendrickson (Cincinnati Bengals) – 88 OVR (+1) Jevon Holland (Miami Dolphins) – OVR 87 (+2) James Conner (Arizona Cardinals) – 80 OVR (+2) De'Von Achane (Miami Dolphins) – 78 OVR (+3) Alim McNeil (Detroit Lions) – 74 OVR (+2) Keeanu Benton (Pittsburgh Steelers) – 74 OVR (+2) Dawand Jones (Cleveland Browns) – 70 OVR (+2) Ronnie Bell (San Francisco 49ers) – 69 OVR (+1) Rasheed Walker (Green Bay Packers) – 66 OVR (+2) Jonathan Harris (Denver Broncos) – 63 OVR (+2)



Now let's check out some of the players whose rating decreased this past week:

Madden 24 Player Ratings (Falling)

Josh Allen (Buffalo Bills) – 93 OVR (-1) Perhaps the Madden curse continues once again? Josh Allen likes to turn over the ball, but he usually does so because he makes up for it with big performances. However, outside of the Raiders game in week 2, Allen's been all picks but no points. For the second time this year, he sees a decrease in his OVR. However, the Bills just came off two impressive wins, so fan's shouldn't be too worried right now.

Lamar Jackson (Baltimore Ravens) – 89 OVR (-1) Remember when Jackson said he wanted to throw for “like 6,000 yards”? He's on pace to throw a little over half of that amount. Unfortunately, it seems Todd Monken's new offensive style hasn't changed too much in Baltimore. Jackson still relies on his feet a bit too much, running over 10 times a game. Additionally, the injury bug hasn't helped Baltimore's offense, either.

Dak Prescott (Dallas Cowboys) – 87 OVR (-1) I guess you could say Dalvin is… Cooked? Jokes aside, Cook hasn't played well, but then again, neither has the Jets' offense. Outside of Breece Hall's performance against the Bills, no RB on this roster has played well. It might be time to consider a change at QB, so that the whole offense could get rolling.

Tyler Lockett (Seattle Seahawks) – 87 OVR (1) Tyler Lockett's game winning touchdown catch against the Lions means nothing when your other two games haven't been meaningful. While the Seahawks offense is off to a relatively good start this year, Lockett seems to be getting left out. While Kenneth Walker III, D.K. Metcalf, and Geno Smith lead the pack, Lockett remains a quiet but valuable option. He just turned 31, and it seems father time might be catching up.

Other players who lost points to their OVR: DeAndre Hopkins (Tennessee Titans) – 89 OVR (-1) Dak Prescott (Dallas Cowboys) – 85 OVR (-2) Dameon Pierce (Houston Texans) – 80 OVR (-2) Darnell Mooney (Chicago Bears) – 79 OVR (-1) JC Jackson (L.A. Chargers) – 78 OVR (-4) Quez Watkins (Philadelphia Eagles) – 73 OVR (-2) BJ Ojulari (Arizona Cardinals) – 70 OVR (-1)



And that's all the new changes for the Madden 24 Player Ratings Update after week 3. Overall, the developers made some interesting changes, but nothing too drastic. We still got a whopping 14 games left to see your favorite players rise in their ratings.

