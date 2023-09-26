Week three of the NFL season is wrapped up, leaving Madden 24 players wondering when the Week 4 Roster Update Release Date is. Typically, each Madden game updates its roster every week, updating player overalls, trades, injuries, and more. While the actual release date of these roster updates is usually never stated, we have a good idea of when the next update should drop. So, when is the Madden 24 Week 4 Roster Update Release Date?

Madden 24 Week 4 Roster Update Release Date

Judging by the previous three weeks, we believe the Madden 24 Week 4 Roster Update Release Date to be Thursday, September 28th, 2023. We assume this to be the date because the 53-man roster update, and the subsequent roster updates all come out on Thursday, prior to the primetime game. If, by chance, the update doesn't come on Thursday, then expect it to release before Sunday's games. Additionally, Player likeness updates later throughout the season. These roster updates mainly focus on OVRs, injuries, trades, and FA acquisitions.

Updating your Madden 24 rosters is very easy. If you don't know how, check out our dedicated guide on how to update rosters. Overall, the process takes just a few moments with a stable internet connection.

Last week's roster update saw a few more changes to player OVRs. While offensive studs like Ceedee Lamb (90 –> 92) and D'Andre Swift (81 –> 83) saw some increases to their OVRs, we saw dips in a few others. E.g. DeAndre Hopkins lost three OVR points (93 –> 90) due to a poor start from the Titans offense as a whole. Additionally, Justin Fields dropped to a 72 (from a 75) after suffering three horrendous losses.

Overall, nobody else joined the 99 Club yet after Tyreek Hill did so two weeks ago. With over 400 receiving yards and 4 touchdowns this season, Hill made his case as one of the best players in the league right now. Along with Justin Jefferson, he sits as the only other WR on the list that comprises of only six players. We'll see if they can keep it up as they start 2023 magnificently (well, statistically, at least).

And that's all the info we've got on Madden 24's Week 4 Roster Update Release Date. Madden 24 released back in August for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via EA App, Steam, and Epic Games Store. ClutchPoints reviewed a PS5 copy of the game, giving it a 5.5/10.

