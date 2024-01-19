This week saw players like CJ Stroud, Jaire Alexander, and several others receive boosts to their OVRs.

The latest Madden 24 Player Ratings for the upcoming Divisional Round weekend released this week. This week saw players like CJ Stroud, Jaire Alexander, and several others receive boosts to their OVRs. However, the update also saw several players lose points to their stats based on recent performances. However, these roster updates typically do not implement any gameplay changes or bug fixes.

Madden 24 Player Ratings For NFL Divisional Round – Divisional Round Roster Update

Overall, the following players received notable boosts to their OVR:

CJ Stroud – 81 OVR (+1) Stroud's postseason debut as a rookie could not have gone any better for the second overall pick. He ended the 45-14 win against Cleveland with 16 completions on 21 passes for 274 yards and three touchdowns. The Texans now face a much tougher challenge in Baltimore, where they face off against the Ravens. However, we feel CJ. Stroud has the to potential to lead the Texans to their first ever AFC Championship game.

Baker Mayfield – 79 OVR (+2) Overall, we feel both Stroud and Mayfield deserve a better rating due to their performances season. Mayfield picked apart a horrific-looking Eagles Defense, and would've had better stats had his receivers held onto the ball on some occasions. Nevertheless, Mayfield and the Bucs secured something far more important, which was a ticket to the Divisional Round.

Puka Nacua – 84 OVR (+1) Nacua ended his spectacular rookie season with a bang. Although he blames himself for the Rams' heartbreaking 23-24 loss against Detroit, he arguably got the team to where they were. With Kupp injured early in the season, Nacua stepped up and played at an All-Pro level. Overall, we see a bright future for the young wideout who broke several rookie records this season.

Jaire Alexander – 92 OVR (+1) Alexander the Packers' defense held the Cowboys to just 7 points in the first half. Additionally, the two-time pro-bowler intercepted Dak Prescott, which shortly led to another Packers' touchdown. While the Packers defense slipped in the second half and allowed 25 more points, the offense, led by Jordan Love, took care of business. Alexander has a tough challenge this weekend against a powerful 49ers' offense.

Jordan Love – 82 OVR (+3) The torch seems to have officially passed in GB, with Jordan Love winning his first postseason game. Furthermore, the signal-caller was on fire, with three touchdowns, no interceptions, and over 75% of his passes completed. Overall, the Packers offense continued to make light work of the Cowboys, scoring 41 total points of offense. However, Love heads to San Fran for a tougher challenge against the 49ers.

Zack Martin – 98 OVR (-1) Not much to mention here, other than that Martin fell out of the 99 Club. With that, the remaining members include Patrick Mahomes, Justin Jefferson, Tyreek Hill, Aaron Donald, and Travis Kelce.



Additionally, the following notable players also received OVR adjustments.

David Njoku – 89 OVR (+1)

Aaron Jones – 89 OVR (+1)

Derek Stingley Jr. – 87 OVR (+1)

Isaiah Pacheco – 86 OVR (+1)

L'Jarius Sneed – 86 OVR (+1)

Nick Bolton – 86 OVR (+1)

Jamel Dean – 85 OVR (+2)

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah – 85 OVR (+1)

Steve Nelson – 84 OVR. (+1)

Nico Collins – 83 OVR (+2)

Devin Singletary – 81 OVR (+1)

However, a few players received a decrease to their OVRs:

Micah Parsons – 97 OVR (-1)

Jason Kelce – 92 OVR (-1)

Darius Slay Jr. – 91 OVR (-1)

Kevin Byard – 90 OVR (-1)

Dak Prescott – 90 OVR (-1)

Stephon Gllmore – 88 OVR (-2)

Tua Tagovailoa – 88 OVR (-2)

Travis Etienne Jr. – 88 OVR (-1)

Jordan Poyer – 87 OVR (-1)

Raheem Mostert – 85 OVR (-1)

Haason Reddick – 86 OVR (-2)

Greg Newsome – 85 OVR (-1)

Adam Thielen – 83 OVR (-1)

Ernest Jones – 81 OVR (-1)

Overall, that wraps up the Madden 24 Player Ratings for the Divisional Round of NFL games. Furthermore, check out the full ratings page to see the changes for all your favorite teams. Lastly, expect another roster update up until the final week of the NFL Season.

Overall, the NFL Divisional Round includes some interesting matchups. Firstly, CJ Stroud and the Texans head off to face the Ravens once again, who have dominated great teams this season. DeMeco Ryans must find a way to contain Lamar Jackson while Stroud keeps the offense on the field.

Additionally, this week includes the much-anticipated Divisional Round rematch between Buffalo and Kansas City. However, this time the game takes place in Buffalo, the first road playoff game in Mahomes' career. Overall, we look forward to an exciting matchup.

Finally, the other two matchups include Green Bay at San Francisco, while Tampa Bay takes on the Lions. Overall, we wonder if the Packers have what it takes to beat the 49ers, something they've been struggling to do in the postseason recently. Meanwhile, Baker and the Bucs need to fight a passionate Lions team led by a charismatic head coach.

Lastly, feel free to check out our Predictions for the Divisional Round games via Madden 24 simulation.

For more gaming and NFL news, visit ClutchPoints.