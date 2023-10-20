The new Madden 24 Week 7 Roster Update dropped last night, updating OVRs for multiple players across the NFL. Each roster update usually releases every Thursday right before the TNF game on Prime. As always, these roster updates usually take into account any FA signings, OVR adjustments, trades, etc. While player likeness and actual gameplay mechanics don't get tweaked, we do have plenty of things to discuss.

Madden 24 Player Ratings After Week 6

Numerous players saw adjustments to their ratings this week in Madden 24. Several players gained points to their OVRs, while others saw decreases. Without further ado, let's check out all the new OVR ratings in Madden 24 after Week 6.

Madden 24 Player Ratings After Week 6 (Rising)

Raheem Mostert (Miami Dolphins) – 84 OVR (+2) The Miami Dolphins offense succeeds with a deadly passing attack and solid run unit. While rookie RB De'Von Achane keeps making waves this season, Mostert remains the Dolphins #1 option. He has a tough matchup ahead of him with a tough Eagles defense. However, Miami's offense has easily been one of the best in the league.

Kendrick Bourne (New England Patriots) – 81 OVR (+2) The Patriots offensive woes continue, but Kendrick Bourne shows one shining spot. Since coming to New England, Bourne seemingly gets more involved each week, capping 10 receptions in the loss to the Raiders.

Brandon Aubrey (Dallas Cowboys) – 78 OVR (+4) In his first professional NFL season, Aubrey has yet to miss a field goal. Overall, he's been an excellent replacement for Brett Maher.

Mecole Hardman Jr. (Kansas City Chiefs) – 77 OVR (+1) The former Chiefs wideout returns to KC. Overall, Hardman's time with the Jets was abysmal (1 catch for 6 yards in 5 games played). Nevertheless, he returns to play with his former QB, a much better upgrade over Zach Wilson.

Tuli Tuipulotu (L.A. Chargers) – 74 OVR (+2) Despite the Charger's defense seems to be slowly improving this season, and Tuipulotu is part of the reason why.

Devon Witherspoon (Seattle Seahawks) – 82 OVR (+2) The Seahawks defense has played well the last couple of weeks. They held the Giants to zero touchdowns, thanks to a pick-six from Devon Witherspoon. He and the Seattle defense then held Joe Burrow to 17 points as they shut down everyone outside of Ja'Marr Chase

Amon-Ra St. Brown (Detroit Lions) – 89 OVR (+2) Overall, St. Brown looks more and more like he should've been a first round draft pick. In an offense full of play-makers, St. Brown stands out as the true #1 receiver on the team. Although he missed some time due to injury, he will be a much needed asset for the Lions' playoff push.

Amari Cooper (Cleveland Browns) – 91 OVR (+1) Cooper might not have been worth the fourth overall pick in 2015, but he always plays consistently. Furthermore, Cooper seems to be picking up right after his first successful seasons with the Browns. He definitely has enough gas in the tank to help Cleveland make a playoff push.

Lamar Jackson (Baltimore Ravens) – 92 OVR (+1) Once again, the injury bug seems to be plaguing the Ravens, especially on offense. However, Jackson and Flock gang manage to stay afloat with a 4-2 record. With 60 rushing attempts in 60 games, Jackson once again relies a lot on his speed and footwork to make big plays. Fortunately for the Ravens, it's been paying off. Hopefully he manages to stay healthy, though.



Other players saw increases to their OVRs as well

Justin Tucker (Baltimore Ravens) – 92 OVR (+1)

Joe Thuney (Kansas City Chiefs) – 91 OVR (+2)

Travis Etienne Jr. (Jackonville Jaguars) – 88 OVR (+1)

Quinnen Williams (New York Jets) – 95 OVR (+1)

A.J. Brown (Philadelphia Eagles) – 94 OVR (+1)

Travis Etienne has been a touchdown machine this year, with 6 scores in his last three games. A.J. Brown once again found his stride after a quiet start to the season. Additionally, Quinnen Williams saw a boost to his OVR after stuffing the Eagles last week in a 20-14 win.

Madden 24 Player Ratings Week 6 (Falling)

Mike Jackson Sr. (Seattle Seahawks) – 73 OVR (-2) While Witherspoon saw an increase to his OVR, Jackson saw his go down. While not a terrible CB by any means, Jackson struggles in making tackles and ending plays. Hopefully he has a rebound week against a struggling Cardinals offense

Jaylinn Hawkins (L.A. Chargers) – 68 OVR (-4) Hawkins got released by the Falcons this week, resulting in a decrease in his OVR. Overall, the 26 year old safety still has yet to find his footing in the NFL. Perhaps a relocation to L.A. with a new defensive coordinator might help him out.

Mike Evans (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) – 90 OVR (-1) Overall, the Buccaneers offense has been on a downward slope since the 2022 season. The offensive line hasn't been great, which affects a struggling run-game and pedestrian passing attack. There's only so much Evans and Chris Godwin can do to help put their teams up on opponents.

T.J. Hockenson (Minnesota Vikings) – 90 OVR (-1) Sure, an injury to Justin Jefferson means more catches for Hockenson, right? Wrong. Generally, having more playmakers like Jefferson kept the Vikings offense on the field, creating more opportunities for Hockenson. While still a great TE, the Vikings need more help outside of Jordan Addison.

Jaire Alexander (Green Bay Packers) – 93 OVR (-1) After snagging five picks last year, Alexander has yet to record his first in 2023. Injuries seem to be holding the veteran CB back this season. Hopefully he gets back to 100% soon and shows why he was such a highly rated CB in Madden 24.

Marshon Lattimore (New Orlean Saints) – 92 OVR (-1) We don't imagine Lattimore's rating to go up any time soon, especially after the Saints' tough defense took a beating from Jacksonville last night. Despite starting 2-0, the whole team seemingly fell apart, and now sinks closer to the bottom of the NFC South.

Joe Burrow (Cincinatti Bengals) – 91 OVR (-1) Perhaps it's still the injury from the offseason, but Burrow has not been great in 2023. Outside of a solid performance against a tanking Cardinals team, the Bengals can't thrive offensively. Additionally, despite signing Orlando Brown Jr., the offensive line is not keeping their expensive signal-caller safe.

Josh Jacobs (L.V. Raiders) – 91 OVR (-1) Averaging just 2.9 yards per carry this season, Jacobs is slowly proving why teams don't want to pay RBs. However, Jacob's struggles are also not completely his fault, as the Raiders still need a more consistent signal-caller. Additionally, Jimmy G's health status being up in the air never helps the teammates who need to build more chemistry with him.

Justin Herbert (L.A. Chargers) – 89 OVR (-1) Despite boasting a fantastic stat line (9 touchdowns, 2 interceptions, 68.% CMP), Herbert just can't close out games. Monday Night's loss against the Cowboys proved that. We understand Dallas has a good defense, but expectations of this Chargers offense should be better considering how many weapons it has.



Other players saw a decrease to their OVR:

D.K. Metcalf (Seattle Seahawks) – 88 OVR (-1)

Jefferey Simmons (Tennessee Titans) – 88 OVR (-1)

Jalen Hurts (Philadelphia Eagles) – 87 OVR (-1)

Tony Pollard (Dallas Cowboys) – 87 OVR (-1)

Devonta Smith (Philadelphia Eagles) – 86 OVR (-2)

Metcalf's decrease in OVR is just a result of a struggling Seattle passing attack. Geno Smith seems to be regressing, but the season is still young. And speaking of struggling QBs, Jalen Hurts has been extremely average this year. The Eagles may be 5-1, but it seems the defense has won most of these matchups outside of the Washington game.

Devonta Smith also seems to be getting neglected as A.J. Brown leads the Eagles receiving corps. Hopefully Hurts throws more attention his way, so we can all see some of the insane catches we know he can make.

Lastly, despite signing a major contract, Jefferey Simmons has been a bit more quiet than he has been the last two years. While much of the Titans' struggled could be attributed to lack of identity, we still want to see Simmons step up more on a struggling team. Maybe Malik Willis or Will Levis need to take the stage to motivate this team to victory.

And that concludes this week's changes for Madden 24 Player Ratings after Week 6. Feel free to check the full Ratings List to check for every change. We look forward to seeing our favorite players perform this week, and hopefully get their ratings up.

