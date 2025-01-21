The Madden 25 Conference Championship Round Roster Update Release date arrives later this week, allowing players to use the most up-to-date NFL rosters to use in-game. These updates focus on free agent signings, player ratings, roster changes, and (formerly) trades. However, they do not make or add any gameplay changes, balancing updates, or bug fixes. Nevertheless, updating the rosters allows you to use the same rosters that teams do in real life. Therefore, let's look at the Madden 25 Conference Championship Round Roster Update Release Date.

Madden 25 Conference Championship Roster Update Release Date

We expect the Madden 25 Conference Championship Roster Update Release Date to arrive on Thursday, January 23rd. However, since there are no Thursday Night Football games in the playoffs, it's possible this update could arrive later down the week. Furthermore, there is a slight possibility that EA Sports might not release a roster update, so just be aware of that.

Additionally, look at our guide on how to update rosters in Madden 25. Overall, the process takes a moment, but you do need an internet connection to complete. Once the update is finished downloading, you'll have the latest Madden 25 rosters from EA Sports.

We have reached the penultimate games of the 2024-2025 NFL Season. Only four teams remain, fighting for a chance to win it all this year.

The first game takes place on Sunday afternoon when the Washington Commanders visit the Philadelphia Eagles to face them for the third time this season. On the other end, we have Josh Allen and the Bills taking on Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.

The Eagles and Commanders managed to beat each other this year, with Washington winning the more recent matchup. In the final seconds, Jayden Daniels threw a touchdown pass to Jamison Crowder to come back and win the game. Eagles' QB Jalen Hurts left the game early with a concussion. However, it seems he'll be back the rematch on Sunday.

Buffalo and Kansas City also played earlier this year, with the Bills winning 30-21. Buffalo also beat Kansas City in the regular season last year, but went on to lose to them in the Divisional Round. Will history repeat itself, or will Buffalo finally make it back to the Big Game for the first time since 1994. Meanwhile, the Chiefs are hoping to win their third consecutive Super Bowl, a feat that no team has ever accomplished before.

Overall, that includes everything we know so far about the Madden 25 Conference Championship Round Roster Update Release Date. Feel free to check out some of our Madden 25 guides on passing, catching, and kicking the ball.

Lastly, for more gaming and NFL news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.