The Madden 25 Player Ratings Update has arrived just in time for Week 10, and many players like Brock Bowers, Derrick Henry, and more received significant boosts to their OVRs. Furthermore, many players also received OVR adjustments. While some saw increases, others saw a decline in their rating due to poor performances. Without further ado, let's look at the Madden 25 Player Ratings Update before Week 10 begins.

Madden 25 Player Ratings For Week 1o – Brock Bowers, Derrick Henry Get Big Boosts

Overall, the following players received a significant boost to their Madden 25 player rating ahead of Week 10:

Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens – 98 OVR (+1)

Expand Tweet

Henry's Madden 25 increased to 98 after a 100-yard, two-touchdown performance against the Denver Broncos last week. And although his numbers weren't as explosive last night, he averaged over four yards per carry and earned another touchdown in the victory over Cincinnati. Although QB Lamar Jackson is on pace to earn the MVP award, this offense also relies heavily on their best halfback in years. He averages 112 yards per game on the ground, which is on pace to earn over 1,900 rushing yards this season.

Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles – 95 OVR (+1)

Barkley's insane hurdle against the Jaguars alone is deserving of his OVR boost in Madden 25. In his last three games, Barkley has carried the ball 66 times for 443 and two touchdowns, while also catching five passes for 54 yards and a touchdown. His workload has increased significantly over the past few weeks, and it's done wonders for the Eagles' offense. However, the Eagles must also be careful in keeping their best weapons healthy as they'll need guys like Saquon at 100% for the playoffs.

Joe Burrow – Cincinnati Bengals 94 OVR (+1)

With 24 touchdowns to only 4 interceptions, you wouldn't believe Burrow is on a 4-6 Bengals team that's in danger of missing the playoffs. But while Cincinnati's defense has underperformed this year, Burrow has been playing extremely well. Last night, he threw for over 425 yards and scored four touchdowns in the loss to Baltimore. But there's still plenty of time left for Burrow and the Bengals to turn things around and save their season.

Jared Goff, Detroit Lions – 87 OVR (+3)

Expand Tweet

Despite barely throwing for over 200 yards in the last two games COMBINED, Goff received a massive boost to his Madden 25 rating. But when you look at his numbers over this season, you'll see he's been incredibly accurate and careful with the ball. He's completed roughly 75% of his passes this year. Furthermore, he hasn't thrown an interception since September 22nd. The Lions are looking great this year, and Goff definitely deserves credit for the way he's played this year.

Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders- 82 OVR (+1)

Expand Tweet

Bowers currently ranks for 10th most receiving yards this season with 580. He currently has more yards than star receivers like Drake London, Devonta Smith, Tyreek Hill, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and many more. An 82 OVR for a rookie player is impressive, and almost makes you want to start a franchise just to have Bowers. The Rookie TE is on pace to earn over 1,000 yards this year. Brock Bowers more than deserves his impressive Madden 25 Rating.

Additionally, several other players received an increase to their Madden Player Rating ahead of Week 10:

Lane Johnson – 97 OVR (+2)

Josh Hines-Allen – 92 OVR (+1)

Trey Hendrickson – 91 OVR (+1)

Josh Jacobs – 91 OVR (+1)

Kyle Hamilton – 90 OVR (+1)

Cooper Kupp – 89 OVR (+1)

Bobby Wagner – 88 OVR (+1)

Brock Purdy – 88 OVR (+1)

Tony Pollard – 88 OVR (+1)

Devon Witherspoon – 87 OVR (+2)

Garrett Wilson – 86 OVR (+1)

Jalen Carter – 86 OVR (+1)

Marcus Williams – 86 OVR (+1)

Jaycee Horn – 86 OVR (+1)

Bobby Okereke – 86 OVR (+1)

Drake London – 85 OVR (+1)

Justin Herbert – 85 OVR (+2)

Kirk Cousins – 84 OVR (+1)

Jaxon Smith-Njigba – 83 OVR (+1)

Jayden Daniels – 82 OVR (+1)

However, many players received a decrease to their Madden 25 player rating ahead of Week 10:

Josh Allen – 93 OVR (-1)

Nick Chubb – 91 OVR (-1)

Demario Davis – 91 OVR (-2)

Nnamdi Madubuike – 91 OVR (-1)

Marshon Lattimore – 90 OVR (-1)

Cameron Heyward – 90 OVR (-1)

D.J. Moore – 88 OVR (-1)

Jaylon Johnson – 88 OVR (-1)

Derek Stingley Jr. – 87 OVR (-1)

Tyrann Mathieu – 87 OVR (-2)

Travis Etienne Jr. – 87 OVR (-1)

Joey Bosa – 86 OVR (-1)

Dak Prescott – 86 OVR (-2)

Trevon Diggs – 86 OVR (-1)

Taron Johnson – 85 OVR (-1)

Kenny Clark – 85 OVR (-1)

Christian Wilkins – 85 OVR (-1)

C.J. Stroud – 84 OVR (-1)

Jaylen Waddle – 84 OVR (-2)

Matthew Judon – 84 OVR (-2)

Andrew Van Ginkel – 84 OVR (-1)

Tua Tagovailoa – 83 OVR (-1)

Overall, that includes all the major changes in the latest Madden 25 Player Ratings Update. However, you can browse through the full player ratings page to see every change for each team. Additionally, EA Sports will continue to release new player updates after each week. Therefore, keep checking back to see the biggest winners and losers in each update.

Speaking of Week 10, it kicked off last night when the Baltimore Ravens came back from a 21-7 deficit to sweep their divisional rival, the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals had a chance to tie the game after Ja'Marr Chase scored a touchdown with just 38 seconds left. However, Cincinnati opted to go for two and ultimately failed.

Nevertheless, we look forward to the next player ratings update. In other news, feel free to check out some of our Madden 25 guides on passing, catching, kicking, and more. Furthermore, see who Madden 25 thinks will win this Sunday before the games begin.

For more gaming and NFL news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.