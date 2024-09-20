The new Madden 25 Player Ratings have arrived after the latest roster update, and they're just in time for Week 3. Players like Aidan Hutchinson and Demario Davis received some love to their Madden ratings, while others saw huge decreases in their OVRs. Nevertheless, let's take a look at the updated player ratings and see the biggest changes.

Madden 25 Player Ratings For Week 3

Demario Davis (New Orleans Saints) – 94 OVR (+1)

The Saints' defense has an all-star player at each position. You have Marshon Lattimore and Tyrann Mathieu dominating the secondary. Veteran DE Cameron Jordan is a great presence on the field and in the locker room. And at the center of the defense is veteran Linebacker Demario Davis. Despite his age, Davis seems to be playing his best football. During the team's 44-19 win over Dallas, Davis Earned 8 total tackles, and he's already forced one sack this season.

Davis will have an interesting challenge this weekend, as he'll be tasked with containing Eagles' QB Jalen Hurts. Although Hurts has struggled as a passer, he's quite effective on the run. The 35-year-old vet will need to find a way to contain the young QB.

Aidan Hutchinson (Detroit Lions) – 90 OVR (+1) Madden Rating

Feels strange to see the league's current sack leader only earn +1 to his Madden Rating after a monstrous performance against the Buccaneers. Hutchinson also forced a fumble, and the Lions' defense forced Baker Mayfield to throw an interception. Should Hutchinson continue to play well (which we believe he will), his OVR might be one of the highest in the game before the season ends.

Tre'Davious White (Los Angeles Rams) – 84 OVR (-4)

White's 2024 campaign has gotten off to a rocky start. While the Rams' secondary contained Jared Goff well enough, they struggled against Kyler Murray. White allowed two touchdown receptions as the Cardinals picked the Rams apart. White, as well as the entire team, will look to rebound and earn their first win of the season this weekend.

Joe Alt (Los Angeles Chargers) – 82 OVR (+2)

The fifth overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft might just be its best player so far. Alt looked like a grizzled vet when playing against Maxx Crosby in Week 1. Then, he made Jadeveon Clowney look like a rookie in Week 2. You can't win a game of Football without winning the battle in the trenches. Players like Alt have been proving that for some time now.

Additionally, several other players received rating adjustments. Below are the following players who received an increase to their Madden 25 rating:

Tyrann Mathieu – 92 OVR (+1)

Trent McDuffie – 91 OVR (+1)

Alvin Kamara – 87 OVR (+1)

Brock Purdy – 87 OVR (+1)

D.K. Metcalf – 87 OVR (+1)

Jabrill Peppers – 86 OVR (+1)

Nico Collins – 84 OVR (+1)

Andrew Van Ginkel – 84 OVR (+1)

James Conner – 84 OVR (+1)

Bijan Robinson – 83 OVR (+1)

C.J. Stroud – 83 OVR (+1)

De'Von Achane – 83 OVR (+1)

Rhamondre Stevenson – 82 OVR (+1)

J.K. Dobbins – 81 OVR (+2)

Baker Mayfield – 81 OVR (+1)

Kyler Murray – 78 OVR (+1)

Jayden Daniels – 75 OVR (+1)

However, several other players received a decrease to their rating for poor performances. These include players like:

Ja'Marr Chase – 92 OVR (-1)

Frank Ragnow – 92 OVR (-1)

Marlon Humphrey – 90 OVR (-1)

Darius Slay Jr. – 88 OVR (-1)

Amari Cooper – 88 OVR (-2)

Tua Tagovailoa – 86 OVR (-2)

Michael Pittman Jr. – 86 OVR (-1)

Marcus Williams – 85 OVR (-1)

Jaycee Horn – 84 OVR (-2)

Christian Kirk – 83 OVR (-1)

D'Andre Swift – 83 OVR (-1)

Kyren Williams – 82 OVR (-1)

Matthew Stafford – 82 OVR (-1)

Jadeveon Clowney – 80 OVR (-3)

Xavier Woods – 80 OVR (-2)

Trevor Lawrence – 76 OVR (-1)

Overall, that includes the major news concerning the Madden 25 Player Ratings Update for Week 3. Speaking of Week 3, it kicked off last night, as the Jets dominated the Patriots 24-3. We even got see Patriots' rookie QB Drake Maye take the field on the team's last drive. He managed to lead a drive down the field, but the team decided to let the clock run and end the game.

