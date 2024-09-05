The Madden 25 Week 1 Roster Update Release Date is almost upon us, bringing the most up-to-date rosters before the start of the 2024-2025 NFL Season. Like previous years, these updates adjust rosters and ratings. However, they do not add any gameplay changes or update player likeness and image. Without further ado, let's check out the Madden 25 Week 1 Roster Update Release Date.

Madden 25 Week 1 Roster Update Release Date

We expect the Madden 25 Week 1 Roster Update Release Date to arrive on Thursday, September 5th. EA Sports typically releases their latest roster update right before the week's Thursday Night Football Matchup. Therefore, we should see the Week 1 Roster Update release just before the Chiefs host the Ravens for the season opener.

Additionally, feel free to check out our guide on how to update your rosters. Overall, the process takes just a few moments. However, it does require an internet connection to complete.

The NFL Season begins tonight, as the Chiefs host the Baltimore Ravens. These two teams met earlier this year, as the former defeated the Ravens 17-10 en route to their second-straight Super Bowl appearance. As we all know, Kansas City went on to defeat the 49ers. Now, the team hopes to three-peat this year, becoming the first team to ever win three Super Bowls in a row.

Meanwhile, the Ravens hope to earn revenge after struggling in the AFC Championship. However, the team still has many talented core players like Lamar Jackson, Roquan Smith, and Mark Andrews. Furthermore, they added FA Derrick Henry in hopes of finding a healthy, three-down back. It should make for an exciting matchup.

And there are lots of exciting stories this year, too. We have plenty of new QBs in the league. While rookies like Drake Maye won't start, we'll see Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, Bo Nix, and more. Week 1 also marks Matt Stafford's second return to Detroit, while the Packers and Eagles play in Brazil for the first time in NFL history.

So it's a pretty action-packed week, I'd say.

Overall, that's everything you need to know about the Madden 25 Week 1 Roster Update Release Date. Feel free to check out some of our Madden 25 guides on features like passing, catching, and more. Additionally, check out the NFL Week 1 Results according to Madden 25. May the best teams win this weekend! Football is back, baby!

