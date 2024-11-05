The Madden 25 Week 10 Roster Update Release date arrives this week, giving players access to the most up-to-date NFL rosters in-game. These updates typically focus on player ratings, trades, free agent signings, and other roster changes. However, they do not make any gameplay changes or bug fixes. Nevertheless, updating the rosters allows you to use rosters which reflect the current season. Therefore, let's look at the Madden 25 Week 10 Roster Update Release Date.

Madden 25 Week 10 Roster Update Release Date

We expect the Madden 25 Week 10 Roster Update Release Date should arrive on Thursday, November 7th. The update will likely come shortly before the Baltimore Ravens host the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday Night Football. EA Sports usually releases their roster updates around this time of the week, though there have been exceptions before.

Additionally, check out our guide on how to update rosters in Madden 25. Overall, the process takes just moments, but does require an internet connection to complete. Once you finish downloading the update, you'll have the latest Madden 25 rosters from EA Sports.

Four different teams are on BYE this week, including the Browns, Packers, Raiders, and Seahawks. While the Browns and Raiders are longshots to make a postseason appearance, the Packers and Seahawks can use this rest to their advantage in their divisional race. Both teams lost in Week 9, and will hope to rebound when they return in Week 11.

The week begins when the Bengals take on the Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. The Ravens need to win in order to keep the AFC North Race with the Steelers. The Bengals meanwhile, are still trying to reach .500 on their record as they drag Baltimore down. Both teams are coming off impressive wins, with both offenses firing off on all cylinders.

On Sunday, things kick off when the Giants take on the Panthers in Munich, Germany. The NFL's first international regular season game features two of some of the worst teams in the league. However, Bryce Young earned his first win of the season after narrowly defeating the Saints 23-22. The Giants, on the other hand, are looking to rebound from a loss to the Commanders.

There are several matchups we look forward to seeing, but one in particular that catches our eye is the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Washington Commanders. Coming off the bye week, this rested Steelers team is looking to stay atop the AFC North with a victory over the Commanders, who've far exceeded expectations this year. Rookie QB Jayden Daniels is continuing to play well. But will he perform well against a Steelers' defense that allows less than 15 points per game this year?

Another exciting matchup includes the battle between the Detroit Lions and Houston Texans on Sunday Night. The Lions are playing near-perfect football right now, and made a trade for Browns' LB Za'Darius Smith to bolster their defense. The Texans, meanwhile, will look to rebound from a 21-13 upset against the Jets last week. If WR Nico Collins is able to return, CJ Stroud will have his favorite weapon back on the field.

Overall, that includes everything we know so far about the Madden 25 Week 10 Roster Update Release Date. Feel free to check out some of our Madden 25 guides on passing, catching, and kicking the ball.

