The Madden 25 Week 12 Roster Update Release Date arrives this week, giving players access to updated NFL rosters to use in-game. These updates usually focus on free agent signings, trades, player ratings, and general roster changes trades. However, they do not make any changes to the gameplay, balancing updates, or bug fixes. Nevertheless, updating the rosters is the only way to play with the most up-to-date NFL teams every week during the season. Without further ado, let's look at the Madden 25 Week 12 Roster Update Release Date.

Madden 25 Week 12 Roster Update Release Date

We expect the Madden 25 Week 12 Roster Update Release Date to arrive on Thursday, November 21st. The update will likely come shortly before the Cleveland Browns host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday Night Football. EA Sports typically releases their roster updates around this time of the week, though there have been exceptions.

Furthermore, check out our guide on how to update rosters in Madden 25. Overall, the process takes a moment, and does require an internet connection to complete. Once the update finishes downloading, you'll have the latest Madden 25 rosters from EA Sports.

Six Teams are on bye in Week 12, including the Falcons, Bills, Bengals, Saints, Jets, and Jaguars. Buffalo is deserving of a rest after taking down the league's only undefeated team, the Kansas City Chiefs. And the Saints will take a break after winning two in a row in an attempt to possibly save their season. The Falcons, Bengals, Jets, and Jaguars will all look to recover from losses after the bye.

Week 12 begins when the Cleveland Browns host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday Night. The Browns are coming off a disastrous 35-17 loss in which the Saints dropped 21 unanswered points in the fourth quarter. The Steelers, on the other hand, are looking to extend their five-game win streak, as well as their lead in the AFC North. Pittsburgh defeated Baltimore 18-16 in Week 11.

Week 12 ends when the Baltimore Ravens visit the L.A. Chargers, with both teams seeking their eighth win this year. The Chargers have already faced the other three AFC North teams, with their only loss coming against the Steelers. They almost allowed Cincinnati to come back from a 27-6 deficit, but HB J.K. Dobbins put those worries aside with a big touchdown in the final seconds. With playoff seeding on the line, both teams need a win here to help strengthen their spot in the postseason.

Furthermore, Week 12 features a few divisional battles worth looking over. The Chicago Bears will hope to end a four-game losing streak by defeating the Vikings this weekend. Chicago came so close to beating the Packers for the first time since 2018, but a blocked field goal saw the Packers' win streak against the Bears extend to 11. The Vikings have won three in a row thanks to a strong defensive effort, though QB Sam Darnold has thrown five interceptions in the last three games combined.

Another interesting divisional battle we have our eyes on is the Cardinals vs. Seahawks game. The Cardinals are coming off a bye and looking to extend their four-game win streak. The Seahawks have been a bit shaky since their 3-0 start, going 2-5 since. However, they earned an important win over the 49ers as the postseason hopes are still very much alive.

Overall, that includes everything we know so far about the Madden 25 Week 12 Roster Update Release Date. Feel free to check out some of our Madden 25 guides on passing, catching, and kicking the ball.

For more gaming and NFL news, visit ClutchPoints.