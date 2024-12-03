The Madden 25 Week 14 Roster Update Release date arrives later this week, letting players use the most up-to-date NFL rosters in-game. These updates typically focus on free agent signings, player ratings, roster changes, and trades. However, they do not add any gameplay changes, balancing updates, or bug fixes. Nevertheless, updating the rosters allows you to use the same rosters that NFL teams do in real life. Therefore, let's look at the Madden 25 Week 14 Roster Update Release Date.

Madden 25 Week 14 Roster Update Release Date

Expand Tweet

We expect the Madden 25 Week 14 Roster Update Release Date to arrive on Thursday, December 5th. The update will likely arrive at some point during the day before the Detroit Lions host the Green Bay Packers on Thursday Night Football. EA Sports usually releases their roster updates around this particular time of the week, though there have been exceptions.

Additionally, look at our guide on how to update rosters in Madden 25. Overall, the process takes a moment, but you do need an internet connection to complete. Once the update is finished downloading, you'll have the latest Madden 25 rosters from EA Sports.

Week 14 marks the last bye week for teams in the NFL. The Commanders, Ravens, Colts, Broncos, Texans, and Patriots will all finally be receiving a rest this weekend. Every team we just named (except for New England) is still fighting to keep their playoff hopes alive.

The Lions play once again on Thursday in Week 14 as they hope to sweep their divisional rival, the Packers. The Lions (11-1) are currently enjoying a 10-game win-streak. However, both Minnesota (10-2) and Green Bay (9-3) are still hot on their tails. Furthermore, the Lions need to also worry about protecting the top spot of the NFC against surging teams like the Eagles. The Packers, meanwhile, are currently on a three-game win-streak. They've won their last two games by two scores or more.

An interesting matchup we're keeping our eyes on is the Chargers-Chiefs game on Sunday Night. L.A. will seek revenge against Kansas City after losing to them back in Week 4. Patrick Mahomes and the offense will hope to find a way to improve their offensive efforts to maintain their #1 spot in the AFC.

The week ends when the Cincinnati Bengals visit Dallas to take on the Cowboys. Both teams have been struggling this season, but the game can't be flexed due to the league's special cross-over with the Simpsons. That said, the Cowboys and Bengals can still somehow enter the postseason, but it'll take a miracle for any of this to happen.

Overall, that includes everything we know so far about the Madden 25 Week 14 Roster Update Release Date. Feel free to check out some of our Madden 25 guides on passing, catching, and kicking the ball.

For more gaming and NFL news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.