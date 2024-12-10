The Madden 25 Week 15 Roster Update Release date arrives later this week, letting players use the most up-to-date NFL rosters to use in-game. These updates focus on free agent signings, player ratings, roster changes, and trades. However, they do not make or add any gameplay changes, balancing updates, or bug fixes. Nevertheless, updating the rosters allows you to use the same rosters that teams do in real life. Therefore, let's look at the Madden 25 Week 15 Roster Update Release Date.

Madden 25 Week 15 Roster Update Release Date

We expect the Madden 25 Week 15 Roster Update Release Date to arrive on Thursday, December 12th. The update will likely arrive before the 49ers host the Rams on Thursday Night Football. EA Sports usually releases their roster updates around this particular time of the week, though there have been exceptions.

Additionally, look at our guide on how to update rosters in Madden 25. Overall, the process takes a moment, but you do need an internet connection to complete. Once the update is finished downloading, you'll have the latest Madden 25 rosters from EA Sports.

Week 15 begins when the San Francisco 49ers host the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday Night Football. The Niners currently rank dead last in their division, but aren't far off from the division leader, the Seahawks. Furthermore, the team picked up a feel-good win last weekend after decimating the Bears 38-13. Despite injuries plaguing their season, San Francisco's playoff chances aren't entirely gone yet.

As for the Rams, they're currently just one game ahead of the Niners, with a 7-6 record. The team picked up a surprising victory against a Buffalo Bills team who, before their matchup, only allowed 224 points in 12 games (less than 20 points per contest). With a strong receiving duo in Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp, the Rams' offense will look to stay red hot this Thursday.

Week 15 ends with two Monday Night Football games. The Bears will seek revenge against the Vikings after barely losing to them back in November. Meanwhile, Minnesota is coming off a strong victory against a struggling Falcon's team. And speaking of Atlanta, they'll go to Vegas on Monday Night to take on the Raiders and rebound from a disastrous late-season collapse. The Falcons started the season 6-3, but have lost four in a row since.

Overall, that includes everything we know so far about the Madden 25 Week 15 Roster Update Release Date. Feel free to check out some of our Madden 25 guides on passing, catching, and kicking the ball.

For more gaming and NFL news, visit ClutchPoints.