The Madden 25 Week 17 Roster Update Release date arrives later this week, letting players use the most up-to-date NFL rosters to use in-game. These updates focus on free agent signings, player ratings, roster changes, and trades. However, they do not make or add any gameplay changes, balancing updates, or bug fixes. Nevertheless, updating the rosters allows you to use the same rosters that teams do in real life. Therefore, let's look at the Madden 25 Week 17 Roster Update Release Date.

Madden 25 Week 17 Roster Update Release Date

We expect the Madden 25 Week 17 Roster Update Release Date to arrive on Thursday, December 26th. The update will likely arrive before the Bears host the Seahawks on Thursday Night Football. EA Sports usually releases their roster updates around this particular time of the week, though there have been exceptions. With two games on Christmas this week, the update could even release later today, or even tomorrow.

Additionally, look at our guide on how to update rosters in Madden 25. Overall, the process takes a moment, but you do need an internet connection to complete. Once the update is finished downloading, you'll have the latest Madden 25 rosters from EA Sports.

Week 17 actually does not begin on Thursday, but rather Christmas Day. We have two different games, both of which have the potential to shake up the playoff picture.

Firstly, the Kansas City Chiefs travel to Pittsburgh to play against the Steelers. The Steelers are coming off a two-game losing streak, but still rank first place in the AFC North. However, a victory from Kansas City would lock the team's No. 1 seed in the AFC, earning them a bye in the playoffs. Both teams will give it their all this week in hopes of playing at home in the playoffs.

Afterwards, the Baltimore Ravens travel to Houston to take on the Texans. MVP favorite Lamar Jackson will hope to put his skills on display for all to see, as the team hopes to snag first place in the North. However, the Texans will also try to win, as they need just one more victory to claim the AFC South.

Overall, that includes everything we know so far about the Madden 25 Week 17 Roster Update Release Date. Feel free to check out some of our Madden 25 guides on passing, catching, and kicking the ball.

