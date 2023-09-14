After 34 years, Madonna's banned commercial is finally seeing the light of day. Madonna has always been known to push the bar but this time, it cost her a premium spot on television. The singer's commercial which featured “Like A Prayer” was finally aired during the MTV Video Music Awards on Tuesday (Sept. 12).

“34 years ago I made a commercial with Pepsi to celebrate the release of my song Like a Prayer.

The commercial was immediately canceled when I refused to change any scenes in the video where I was kissing a black saint or burning crosses,” she wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter). “So began my illustrious career as an artist refusing to compromise my artistic integrity. Thank you @pepsi for finally realizing the genius of our collaboration. 😄 Artists are here to disturb the peace.”

Due to the symbolism in the commercial offending religious groups after one airing, MTV decided to pull the spot from their broadcast. Pepsi also decided to end their $5 million partnership with the singer. Now, since Pepsi is celebrating the company's monumental 125 years, they've allowed the commercial to play.

The new version of the commercial pays tribute to Madonna's four decade career. Her self-titled debut album released 40 years ago.

Madonna planned to celebrate the 40th anniversary of her self-titled album with a tour but was hospitalized and had to rework her plans. In a June 28th Instagram post, her longtime manager Guy Oseary informed fans of Madonna's medical condition.

“On Saturday June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which [led] to a several day stay in the ICU. Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected,” said Oseary in the Instagram post. “At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour.”

She has since spoken out about her Celebration Tour thanking fans for their well wishes.

“Thank you again for your incredible support and patience over these past few weeks!” Madonna wrote on Instagram Story post Friday (Aug. 4). “I’m happy to report that the re-routed tour schedule will be coming in the next few days!”

“See you soon for a well deserved Celebration!!” the singer added.

Her Celebration Tour will kick off on Oct. 14 in London and make her way to North America in December before ending in Mexico City in April 2024. For more information about her tour click here.

Take a look at her commercial below:

