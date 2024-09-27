Dame Maggie Smith, who played Professor Minerva McGonagall in Harry Potter and Violet Crawley in Downton Abbey, has passed away at 89.

Her sons, Toby Stephens and Chris Larkin, announced her passing in a statement to BBC. “It is with great sadness we have to announce the death of Dame Maggie Smith,” their statement read.

“She passed away peacefully in hospital early this morning, Friday 27th September. An intensely private person, she was with friends and family at the end. She leaves two sons and five loving grandchildren who are devastated by the loss of their extraordinary mother and grandmother.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank the wonderful staff at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital for their care and unstinting kindness during her final days,” the statement continued. “We thank you for all your kind messages and support and ask that you respect our privacy at this time.”

The Harry Potter and Downton Abbey star Maggie Smith was also an Oscar-nominated actress. She started her career at the Oxford Playhouse, gaining notoriety at the same time as Judi Dench.

One of her final roles was in the second Downton Abbey movie, A New Era. She reprised her iconic role alongside Michelle Dockery, Jim Carter, and others. A third movie is in development — how they handle the late Smith's character remains to be seen.

This is a developing story…