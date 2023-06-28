The Orlando Magic have made significant moves in the 2023 NBA Draft. They acquired two talented rookies to join their promising young core. With Anthony Black and Jett Howard bolstering their ranks, the Magic aim to return to the playoffs and reignite their pursuit of success. However, to maximize their potential and accelerate their growth, the Magic must make more savvy moves in free agency. In this article, we explore three enticing targets who could further elevate the Magic's chances of achieving their goals.

2023 Magic Rookies

Anthony Black and Jett Howard were recently drafted by the Magic. They should bring a range of skills and potential to the team. Black, a 6'7 playmaker, has exceptional defensive abilities and basketball IQ. With these, he can contribute immediately to the team's backcourt. He is also known for his versatility and ability to guard multiple positions. This makes him a valuable addition to the Magic's defensive rotations. Howard, on the other hand, is known for his athleticism and versatility. He offers valuable shooting prowess and an opportunity to strengthen the Magic's offense. He had a productive first-year campaign at the University of Michigan and has shown the ability to make big plays in clutch situations.

Their additions align with the Magic's emphasis on versatility and provide optimism for the team's future. The Magic's president of basketball operations, Jeff Weltman, even expressed his happiness with the draft and praised the team's selections of Black and Howard. With their unique skill sets and potential, Black and Howard have the opportunity to make an immediate impact on the Magic's roster and contribute to the team's growth and success in the future.

To complement the young core, the Magic should pursue established talents in free agency. Here are three compelling targets who possess the skills, experience, and leadership needed to accelerate the Magic's growth.

Khris Middleton is a skilled small forward for the Milwaukee Bucks and presents an intriguing option for the Magic. Middleton brings three-time All-Star credentials along with scoring, playmaking, and shooting abilities. Of course, let's not forget that he's also an NBA champion. Furthermore, his versatility as a defender, capable of guarding multiple positions, would bolster the Magic's defensive efforts.

Middleton's achievements make him an enticing addition if available. He is known for his clutch performances, especially in the playoffs, and his ability to make tough shots. Middleton is also a solid rebounder and passer, making him a well-rounded player.

Fred VanVleet is a talented combo guard for the Toronto Raptors and has been rumored to be on the Magic's radar. VanVleet brings a winning pedigree to the table, having won an NBA championship with the Raptors in 2019. His championship experience would provide invaluable leadership for the Magic's young core.

A well-rounded player, VanVleet offers scoring, playmaking, and defensive prowess, making him an ideal mentor and contributor to the team's growth. VanVleet also brings toughness and the ability to make big plays in clutch situations. He is a solid three-point shooter and has improved his overall scoring and playmaking abilities over the years.

Grant Williams

Grant Williams is a restricted free-agent forward for the Boston Celtics. He possesses a combination of experience, toughness, and versatile 3-and-D abilities. With his solid defensive skills and the capability to guard multiple positions, Williams would bolster the Magic's defensive rotations significantly. Additionally, his ability to knock down three-pointers complements the team's desire to improve its outside shooting.

While the Celtics can match any offer, the Magic should present a compelling package to entice Williams' services. His work ethic and high basketball IQ make him a valuable addition to any team. He is also a versatile player who can play multiple positions and has shown the ability to make big plays in clutch situations.

The Magic's 2023-24 campaign hinges on astute decision-making in the upcoming free agency period. By adding seasoned players to their talented young core, the Magic can expedite their journey back to the playoffs. Khris Middleton's versatility, Fred VanVleet's leadership, and Grant Williams' toughness and defensive skills all offer compelling reasons for the Magic to pursue these targets aggressively.

Looking Ahead

The Orlando Magic recognize the need for development and patience. Building through the draft and prioritizing player growth remains paramount. With head coach Jamahl Mosley returning for his second season, the team aims to instill the right values and elevate its performance. That's even if immediate success may not be the primary objective.

The 2023-2024 NBA season holds the promise of progress for the Magic. They surely have a strong emphasis on developing their young talents. Looking ahead, making strategic moves in free agency can help the Magic aspire to compete in the challenging Eastern Conference. Keep in mind that the path to success lies in fostering continuity, refining skills, and making smart roster enhancements.

The Magic's journey may require time and perseverance, but their dedication to building a sustainable winning culture should ultimately bear fruit. With a blend of youthful potential, draft assets, and targeted free-agency acquisitions, the Magic can embark on an exciting path toward reclaiming their status as playoff contenders.