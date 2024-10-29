The Orlando Magic delivered a thrilling home victory against the Indiana Pacers on Monday night, clinching a 119-115 win to bounce back from a recent loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. The win pushed the Magic’s record to an impressive 3-1 to start the season, with standout performances from both Paolo Banchero and Anthony Black.

Banchero, who put up a career-high 50 points, stole much of the spotlight, yet it was Black who delivered the game’s final blow. With just 23 seconds remaining, Black sank a clutch corner three-pointer, lifting the Magic to victory in a tightly contested matchup. The second-year guard has embraced an expanded role this season, stepping up with both defensive intensity and a newfound offensive rhythm. Black concluded the night with eight points, three assists, three rebounds, two steals, and a block, but it was his game-winning shot that sealed the win for Orlando.

After the game, Black expressed gratitude for the setup that allowed him the open shot. “I think it just started with a rotation up top and the ball ended up getting swung around,” he said. “J [Jalen Suggs] could’ve shot the three – I guess he’s seen the closeout so once I’ve seen him jump out, I kind of felt like I was getting the ball so he swung it and it was an open shot. Shout out to J, it was a good pass.”

Paolo Banchero and Jalen Suggs praise Anthony Black's resilience and growth after game-winner vs. Pacers

Black’s crucial play drew major praise from his teammates, especially Banchero, who lauded Black’s growth and mental resilience.

“Man, that honestly won the game for us – that three and some of the plays he made in that game. We don’t win that game without AB,” Banchero said. Reflecting on Black’s progression, Banchero added, “I think he just showed so much growth in this game alone. Last year, he probably would have just took himself out of the game mentally. This time around he just channeled it into something positive…we are all really proud of him. That’s just the tip of the iceberg for him, he’s just getting started.”

Jalen Suggs, who set up Black’s winning shot, shared his emotional response to Black’s big moment, acknowledging the hard work and perseverance that brought him to this stage.

“AB almost brought me to tears today because I’ve seen it – He’s been here all summer, he’s worked his tail off, he hasn’t complained,” Suggs said. “All he’s done is prepare himself for a moment’s call, and today was his moment – he stepped into it with ultimate confidence and man, I couldn’t be more happy for him. I love AB to death.”

Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley commends Black's fearless approach

Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley also highlighted Black’s dedication and fearless play, noting the efforts he put in over the summer.

“I'm so proud of that young man,” Mosley said. “The work that he's put in, how much time he's waited and understanding how good he can be – he was in the gym all summer. And he's not afraid. He sits down, guards, grabs big rebounds, not afraid of matchups – I could not be more proud of that young man for his resiliency and his grit, as well as the rest of this group.”

Anthony Black’s game-winning three underscores his evolving role on the team and his commitment to improvement. He went 2-for-6 on field goals but delivered when it counted most, highlighting the development Mosley and the Magic have been working towards since drafting him. His play, combined with Banchero’s explosive scoring, signals a promising start to the season for Orlando.

The Magic will now embark on a five-game road trip, beginning with a matchup against the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday. At 3-1, the team’s strong start provides a solid foundation as they look to carry momentum on the road.