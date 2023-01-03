By Jesse Cinquini · 2 min read

The play of Orlando Magic center Bol Bol has been one of the best feel-good stories of the NBA season. After riding the bench in Denver behind Nikola Jokic for a few years and missing much of last season with an injury, the Magic have given Bol his first real NBA opportunity, and he’s made the most of it. However, a recent unfortunate injury update indicates that Bol is expected to miss some time, at the very least, Wednesday’s matchup against the Thunder.

The Magic have placed Bol in the league’s health and safety protocols, per an article from the Orlando Sentinel’s Khobi Price Tuesday.

Bol Bol, 23, is in his fourth year in the NBA and first as a member of the Magic. He’s averaging 12.0 points, 7.1 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.5 steals, and 1.6 blocks, all career-highs, across 37 appearances this season (32 starts). Bol is shooting the ball incredibly efficiently, both from the field and behind the three-point line. He’s converting 58.8% of his field goal attempts and 38.8% of his three-pointers thus far.

With Bol under the weather and likely unable to play on Wednesday, expect the Magic to hand extra minutes to center Wendell Carter. Carter started the first 15 games of the season with the Magic but went down with an injury in November and, in the three games since his return, has played a bench role. Carter is more than talented enough to fill in as the starting center for Orlando. In fact, he’s probably too talented to be anything short of a consistent starter.