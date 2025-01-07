Injuries have plagued the Orlando Magic this season. With Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero out due to injuries, it has allowed guys like Cole Anthony to step up to the plate. He dropped 24 points, seven rebounds, and four assists while shooting 50% from the field and three.

Although Banchero has been injured since November, and Wagner since December, Orlando still has the Magic. The 22-16 record has Anthony confident in his team, even without their star players.

“We have enough,” Anthony said postgame. “We are enough and we just proved it again tonight. … Bodies down? Cool. We still got bodies, that are active that can get after it.”

This season has been tumultuous for the Magic regarding injuries. Most notably, Magic guard Jalen Suggs went down and had to be helped off in a wheelchair. He had back spasms as his official injury but that was a synopsis of Orlando's season.

Still, they have various players who can help the team to win. Anthony has been one of them. Even with fickle playing time, he's making the most of it. Furthermore, there's a sense of unity within the team not only from the injuries but also because they all enjoy playing with one another on the court.

Cole Anthony is confident in the Magic even with injuries

A 22-16 record and the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference is impressive when considering the injuries to Wagner and Banchero. Two of their top scorers are out and have been out for a substantial amount of time. Plus, Magic center Mo Wagner suffered a torn ACL that ended his career season.

It's almost as if the injuries have brought the team closer together. This seems to be an adversity test and the team is excelling. Guys like Anthony, Jonathan Isaac, and Wendell Carter Jr. have all stepped up in a big way. The unity is evident from a mile away. And a win against the New York Knicks without two of the top scorers, in Madison Square Garden, is a statement win.

However, the Magic will hope to get Banchero and Wagner back sooner rather than later. Before his oblique injury, Wagner was carrying the offensive load for Orlando. Once he and Banchero get back, it'll expand the offensive dynamics of the team. Albeit they're great defensively, getting two of their best scorers back will create a more balanced attack going forward.

Orlando takes on the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday. They'll look to maintain their chemistry without Wagner and Banchero, but guys like Anthony to continue their input on the court.