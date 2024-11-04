With Paolo Banchero already set to miss over a month due to an oblique injury, the last thing the Orlando Magic needed was an injury to another key player. However, compounding matters for them was the fact that Carter suffered a left plantar fascia strain that limited him to just nine minutes of game time in Orlando's 108-85 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday night.

Injuries have come to define Carter's career, and he hasn't quite put together a consistent run of healthy seasons ever since he entered the league in 2018. And it seems to be taking a toll emotionally on the Magic center, as he was seen on the bench covering his face with a towel as he let loose some tears — with teammate Jalen Suggs by his side to give him a warm embrace.

This reaction from Carter does not bode well for his playing status in the immediate future. Moreover, he didn't sustain the injury through physical contact; rather, he seemed to put more force on his left foot than it could take, straining his plantar fascia in the process. The Magic center seemed to know how serious it was in the immediate aftermath of the play, as he was seen with a look of despondence before heading to the bench, where he could no longer contain his emotions.

Carter has never played in more than 62 games in a season for his career; in fact, he has missed an average of around 28 games since entering the association. The fewest number of games he's missed in a season is 18, back in the 2020-21 season, and now, he is in danger of missing serious time for an already-shorthanded Magic team.

Carter had already dealt with a sprained ankle during the preseason as well as a sore knee that kept him out of the Magic's 120-109 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on November 1. Now, he could be headed for an extended absence as his foot heals.

Can the Magic survive injury-riddled start to the season?

It is early days in the 2024-25 season, but the next few weeks could already prove to be a season-defining stretch for the Magic. Without Paolo Banchero, the Magic were already on the backfoot, having lost their past two games by double digits without their best player. Now, they are staring at the possibility of being without their starting center for the long haul, which will test Orlando's mettle.

Moe Wagner should be the one to step into the Magic's starting lineup if Carter were to miss time; Goga Bitadze, Orlando's other center option, is dealing with an injury of his own as well. But it's on the offensive end that the Magic will be desperately searching for answers in the next few weeks.

Their offense was horrendous on Sunday night, mustering just 85 points on 33.3 percent shooting from the field. Franz Wagner will have to step up big time, and as the proud owner of a five-year, $224 million contract, he should be more than up to the task as Orlando aims to remain afloat amid their injury woes.