Orlando Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley gave an update on Wendell Carter Jr.’s status after the team ruled him out with tendinitis in his right knee prior to their game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night. The Magic, already adjusting to the absence of star forward Paolo Banchero, faced a further setback with Carter Jr. sidelined. The 120-109 loss to the Cavaliers dropped the Magic to a 3-3 record, with several players stepping up in an attempt to fill the void.

With Carter Jr. out, Mosley opted to start Moritz Wagner in his place. The team showed resilience despite the thin lineup, highlighted by Jalen Suggs, who scored a career-high 28 points, and rookie Tristan da Silva, who impressed off the bench with 17 points. The absence of Carter Jr., however, proved to be a challenge, as he has been a key contributor, averaging 10.4 rebounds and 8.8 points per game this season.

Following the game, Jamahl Mosley provided insight into Carter Jr.’s condition, emphasizing the importance of monitoring his progress in the coming days.

“We’re gonna see. I think we’re just gonna have to evaluate him as we get to Dallas and see where we go from there,” Mosley said postgame.

Wendell Carter Jr.'s status is uncertain as Magic prepare for Mavs

The update left Carter Jr.’s availability for upcoming games uncertain as the Magic continue their five-game road trip. As they prepare for a Sunday night matchup against the Dallas Mavericks, Mosley and his coaching staff will assess Carter Jr.’s recovery to determine his potential return to the lineup. The Magic will need to rely on players like Wagner, Suggs, and da Silva to continue stepping up in the meantime.

The road trip has already tested Orlando’s depth and adaptability, especially with Paolo Banchero expected to miss several weeks. Wendell Carter Jr.'s absence adds to the challenge, leaving the Magic without two of their starters. With three games remaining on the road stretch, the Magic aim to remain competitive and build momentum despite their roster setbacks.

The Magic’s matchup against the Mavericks on Sunday will offer another opportunity for the team to demonstrate their resilience as they await Carter Jr.’s return to action.