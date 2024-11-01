The Orlando Magic are set to face the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night in their first nationally televised game of the season, broadcast on ESPN. This game, part of the Magic’s five-game road trip, brings renewed focus on forward Franz Wagner, who remains questionable due to an illness that has limited his minutes in recent outings. Wagner’s status is crucial for the Magic, who are now without standout forward Paolo Banchero, sidelined indefinitely with a torn right oblique.

Wagner’s illness impacted his performances against the Indiana Pacers and the Chicago Bulls, where he managed only 11 and 23 minutes, respectively. Despite these limitations, the Magic will rely heavily on Wagner’s return to form as they continue their season without Banchero, whom they officially ruled out for four to six weeks following Thursday night’s announcement. The absence of Banchero, who has shown impressive form early this season, amplifies the pressure on Wagner to deliver in Friday’s game, especially given the Magic’s need for consistent offensive production.

Franz Wagner's injury status vs. Cavs

Alongside Wagner, the Magic also list Goga Bitadze as questionable as he continues to recover from a left foot tendon strain. Bitadze’s presence in the lineup is uncertain, potentially leaving the team short-handed against Cleveland, which has started the season with an undefeated 5-0 record. Orlando, currently holding a 3-2 record, has encountered challenges in finding offensive consistency, and the potential return of Wagner could offer the offensive boost they need.

In their last meeting with Cleveland, Wagner struggled significantly, scoring only six points and hitting one of 15 field-goal attempts in Game 7. This upcoming matchup offers him a chance at redemption against a team that is performing exceptionally well. The Magic’s performance in Friday's game, particularly in the absence of Banchero, could hinge on Wagner’s ability to regain his early-season form, which was notable before his recent illness.

Wagner was outstanding in Orlando’s first three games, averaging 25 points, 5.7 rebounds, four assists, and 1.7 steals per game, shooting 52.9% from the field and an impressive 45.5% from three-point range. This marked a significant improvement in his shooting, especially from three, where he struggled last season with a career-low 28.1%. However, since his illness, Wagner’s statistics have taken a hit, dropping to seven points, 2.5 assists, two rebounds, and one steal per game, with field-goal and three-point percentages dropping to 46.2% and 16.7%, respectively.

With Banchero out and the Magic aiming to build momentum early in the season, Wagner’s health and ability to return to his All-Star caliber play from the season’s start will be crucial.