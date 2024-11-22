A three-point shot by Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner with 2.5 seconds left in the game looked like something out of a movie, according to his teammate, Jalen Suggs. After the game, Suggs hyped up Wagner in the thriller he produced in Los Angeles.



“He got to his bag, step back. … Boogie is special, I ain't going to lie,” Suggs said via the Orlando Magic's official X account. “That's like a movie moment.”

FRANZ WAGNER GAME WINNER OVER THE LAKERS 🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/8yL14KwPIb — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 22, 2024

Wagner made Anthony Davis and the Lakers pay with that shot. With a two-point lead, Orlando allowed Wagner to win the game. However, leading up to that shot wasn't the ideal situation for Orlando. After the 29-21 advantageous third quarter by the Magic, the Lakers clawed their way back on the back of LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

With a two-point advantage, it was Wagner's time to close the door. After being on Davis, he called for a screen and got a switch. He danced, stepped back, and hit the tough three-point shot. They weren't aggressively defending Wagner and allowed him to get off a confident shot.

He hasn't missed a game this season and has stepped up in Paolo Banchero's absence. So far this season, Wagner has elevated nearly every statistical category. Also, they've needed every bit of a great game they can get from the former Michigan basketball standout.

Jalen Suggs has seen Franz Wagner be lights out for the Magic

Against the Phoenix Suns on Monday, he posted 32 points while shooting 50% from the field and three. That game had Wagner pulling off a feat not seen by a Magic player since 2018. Although the Magic dropped Wednesday's game to the Los Angeles Clippers, Thursday's contest showed the City of Angels what Wagner has in his bag. The mix of shooting, timing, precision, and craftiness showed why Orlando values him so much.

Suggs himself has had a career year. After inking a five-year, $150.5 million contract, he's elevated his game. He and Wagner have been the one-two punch with Banchero out of the lineup. Suggs is averaging career highs in nearly every statistical category. Although Wagner has been the primary scorer, Suggs has set up his teammate, both in a game sense and a mental sense.

He's hyped up his teammates ever since he landed with Orlando. If Wagner continues to show out, there'll likely be more instances of Suggs being the No. 1 hype man for his star forward.